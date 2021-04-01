Real Reason Why Emily Blunt Won’t Be Playing Sue Storm in MCU’s Fantastic Four

Emily Blunt has reasons close to her heart for turning down MCU’s Fantastic Four

As phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe trots on slowly, fans are beginning to piece together clues and hints on how the storyline might unfold. With season one of WandaVision done and dusted, it is gradually becoming clearer what role the TV shows are going to play in the Phase four timeline. As evident in WandaVision, it seems Marvel intends to use the TV shows as a platform to expand on the individual stories of each character, allowing them to dive straight into storyline action in the movies without confusing the audience. With some members of the X-Men and The Fantastic Four team confirmed to be joining the MCU soon, it’s very likely that Marvel will want to lay the foundation for their introduction in these TV shows.

You are cordially commanded to attend the wedding of Doctor Doom. 💌 RSVP to "Fantastic Four" #33 this June: https://t.co/m6NgVwKRZR pic.twitter.com/U4QoTXCFiy — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 12, 2021

Fantastic Four Is In Production At Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four movie was given the greenlight last year, Spiderman director Jon Watts has been tasked with bringing Marvels first family to the big screen. Watts, who directed the first two installments of Tom Holland’s Spiderman – and commandeered an intriguing villain display from Vulture and Mysterio – seems like the perfect savior for another Fantastic Four reboot. Although we will have to wait awhile to hear further news seeing as Watts is currently busy directing a third Spiderman sequel. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from proposing possible storylines and giving ideas on which actors should be cast in the roles.

Ever since Marvel President, Kevin Feige announced that a Fantastic Four movie was in the pipelines at San Diego Comic Con 2019, fans took to social media to endorse A Quiet Place couple, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for the role of Reed Richards and Emily Blunt a.k.a Mr & Mrs Fantastic. Although it was later confirmed that the studio was actually in discussions with the real life couple to play the roles together on-screen, those discussions recently hit a snag.

Emily Blunt Isn’t Playing Sue Storm?

Reports have suggested that Emily Blunt might be turning down the role due to Marvel’s multiple film clause, with a source close to Emily told Small Screen that inking a long term on-screen deal isn’t high on the agenda for the actress. “What I can confirm is that Emily Blunt has now ruled herself out of the running for Sue Storm in FF [Fantastic Four].” The source confirmed.

“She was in talks with Marvel but opted not to sign the deal with them because it would have been for multiple films. She didn’t want to have to put her family through that.”

Needless to say, there is a huge chance Emily’s decision could also affect Krasinski’s availability for the role of Mr Fantastic seeing as they would both want to put their family first. Although no ultimate decision has been reached yet, reports confirm that Krasinski’s availability could in fact be tied to his partner’s decision.

Probably not the news you wanted to hear, but Emily Blunt will not be played Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman) in the Fantastic Four movie. https://t.co/YVZKmYWxdM — Edward James Lauder (@EJLauder) March 17, 2021

“Things with Krasinski aren’t so clear. He has been in contact with Marvel for the role of Reed Richards. However, there still haven’t been any new developments. Yet, Blunt turning down the Sue Storm role might be indicative of what could happen with Krasinski. The idea was to have both of them in the movie as Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.”

Watch: FANTASTIC FOUR MCU Plot & Casting Rumors!

Jennifer Lawrence To Play Sue Storm

Its important to note however, that nothing is yet set in stone as the earliest release date for the movie is somewhere in 2023. Marvel studios has reportedly been in touch with potential writers for the script which means there is ample time for the MCU to find the perfect duo for the Fantastic family. Jennifer Lawrence has also reportedly been contacted concerning the role of Invincsible Woman.

Created by late comic legends, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Fantastic Four first appeared in a comic book series titled Fantastic Four No.1 in 1961. After a freak space accident, the team of four discover that the exposure to cosmic rays has endowed them with unique individual abilities. Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic develops the ability to stretch infinitely while his science partner and fiancée, Sue Storm develops the ability to become invincible. The other two members of the team are Johnny who develops the ability to manipulate fire while Ben Grimm becomes The Thing – a rock-like hulk of some sort. The comic series was a hit and saw the Fantastic Four battle villains like Mole man, The Skrulls, Ronan the Accuser, Namor and much more.

Stan Lee said 'Fantastic Four' (2015) flopped because he didn't have a cameo in it 😂 pic.twitter.com/TIkREIf7iQ — Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) March 24, 2021

The F4 family got their first big screen outing in 2005 when Tim Story directed The Fantastic Four movie and its sequel, The Rise of the Silver Surfer two years later. Although the CGI wasn’t great at the time and couldn’t allow for certain modifications to the power set, Tim Story has expressed excitement that the current level of tech available will allow for proper representation of each character’s abilities. “We were never allowed to make Reed Richards stretch like we wanted to make him stretch. A little bit of the technology wasn’t there, it wasn’t enough for us to do it and make it look really, really cool.”

Although the movie currently has no further confirmed details apart from its director, many fans are hopeful that after two failed reboots, the MCU can finally give the Fantastic Four the blockbuster they deserve.