Emilia Clarke Is Getting Choked In Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Nick Fury will return to help Emilia Clarke while she fights the Skrulls in Secret Invasion.

While the fans are all filled to the brim with the excitement of Moon Knight coming at the end of this month and continuously brainstorming on who’s going to make it through the multiverse doors in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we have got another reason to lose sleep. With Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury returning to MCU and Emilia Clarke finally making her debut, Secret Invasion is already a highly anticipated show. Amidst all the anticipation, a video of Clark pinned to the ground by a Skrull like a giant is like a cherry on the cake.

EMILIA CLARKE Fights to Survive In New 'SECRET INVASION' Set Video https://t.co/MFG2rDQdu3 pic.twitter.com/qQ0nLnbGwl — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 7, 2022

Emilia Clarke vs the Skrulls

Marvel’s miniseries, Secret Invasion which has at least a year before it invades our minds, has a captivating update. Recently, a behind-the-scenes video of Emilia Clarke was posted by a fan where she is choked on the ground by a giant. Since the giant seems to be a grey motion capture suit, it could be a Skrull, considering the background of the show.

Footage of a scene of Emilia clark. She seems to be getting choked. #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/MzlpSTkNo4 — secret invasion news (@secretinvasion6) March 8, 2022

Though, nothing can be said confidently at this point as the show is called Secret Invasion, which means anyone in the show could be a Skrull. The entire theme of the show is based on the invasion of Earth by Skrulls. The main plot is probably going to be some top-notch faces figuring out the Skrull infiltration and finding a way to clean the mess.

Nick Fury is BACK

Whatever happens nonetheless with the video coming out one thing is sure, that social media will be flooded with speculations. And, talking in respect to Secret Invasion, every MCU show or movie that hits the big screen has got some or the other USP. Here, Secret Invasion has not got one but two.

First, is the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who was last seen in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. The ex S.H.I.E.L.D director will return without a patch on his eye, a beard and a huge scar on his face.

First look at Nick Fury for Marvel's Secret Invasion. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/w1GPw0Tviz — mcu content (@mcucomfort) November 12, 2021

The second enthralling factor is the debut of another GOT fame, Emilia Clarke. She is one of those faces that fans have always wanted to see in the MCU. So, now when the Mother of Dragons a.k.a Daenerys Targaryen is onboard, the hype will go higher than the dragons. With Secret Invasion Clarke will join her Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harrington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight) and Richard Madden (Ikaris) who debut in Eternals.

Secret Invasion is still under wraps

Ever since her presence was finalised in Secret Invasion the debate of her being a human or a Skrull in the show is on. Fans were also wondering if she would play a role as a protagonist or an antagonist and how her first MCU role is going to turn out.

Anyway, amidst all these speculations, a video coming out of the blue is a sign that Secret Invasion is being filmed. Though the plot is under wraps, knowing Emilia will make her debut and Jackson will return in the show is enough to keep the fans on their toes.

RUMOR: Secret Invasion’ will reportedly release in 2023 on Disney Plus.



(https://t.co/6pw89AR2Jv) pic.twitter.com/6EPuIzu3Vk — Secret Invasion Updates (@sinvasionnews) December 24, 2021

Other cast members of the show include Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Coleman, Christopher McDonald, Cobie Smulders, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo and Kingsley Ben-Adir. While Kingsley would be the main villain, Mendelsohn and Smulders will reprise their roles as Talos and the former Deputy Director of SHIELD, Maria Hill respectively.

The six episodes long TV series is expected to release on Disney+ sometime in 2023.