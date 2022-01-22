If you have been a crazy fan of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and loved Captain Jack Sparrow’s antics, then you are in for a treat. You can catch another gem creation of Johnny Depp, now on Disney+! Intriguing enough? Keep reading!

In fans’ hearts, actor Johnny Depp will probably be immortal as Captain Jack Sparrow. His antics, way of talking, action sequences, and comedy are some of the reasons why Depp will be remembered forever.

HIGHLIGHTS —

More About Edward Scissorhands

Timothee Chalamet as Edward’s Son Edgar Scissorhands

Is the Hollywood fraternity boycotting Johnny Depp?

Now Depp’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’ is available on Disney+. This 1990 classic that stars Johnny Depp as a synthetic man is undeniably funny and equally heart-warming.

More About Edward Scissorhands

Imagine how happy Wolverine‘s mother and wife would have been having a son and husband with built-in blades in hands. They wouldn’t ever have to invest in knives. Wolverine would have always been on chopping duty (of course, when he is not saving the world from bad guys!).

Now imagine having only knives for hands. Ouch indeed!

Video Credits: CineFix – IGN Movies and TV

That’s what happens in ‘Edward Scissorhands’. Edward is an artificial humanoid left unfinished when his maker suddenly passed away. Now he only has sharp metal shears instead of hands.

He is innocent and gullible and lived in his inventor’s abandoned house until a neighbourhood lady found him and took him under her wing. Boy, oh boy! The result is something to behold!

‘Edward Scissorhands’ is Tim Burton’s classic masterpiece. Stream it on Disney Plus.

Related: When Johnny Depp Trashed A Hotel And Blamed It On A Party Animal

Timothee Chalamet as Edward’s Son Edgar Scissorhands

Last year (2021), luxury car brand Cadillac put a modern spin on this classic film with Timothee Chalamet as Edward’s son Edgar Scissorhands for its Super Bowl commercial.

‘Edward Scissorhands’: Revisit the Glory of Johnny Depp on Disney Plus

The heart-warming commercial features Winona Ryder, resuming her role as Kim Boggs from the original movie. We come to know Kim and Edward have a son together – Edgar, who also is born with scissors for hands, like his father.

The ad shows modern-day problems if you have sharp blades instead of hands. Like you somehow slice the pull-cord on the bus every time you try to stop it, or slash and deflate football instead of catching it, or ruin your professor’s physics experiment with magnets.

But the good news is that we also have cars that can drive themselves automatically. They don’t require your hands to be on the wheel at all times – like the new Cadillac Lyriq. So, Edgar no longer worries about scratching up the dash of his new ride.

Watch it yourself!

Video Credits: Toppers

Is the Hollywood fraternity boycotting Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp is one of the very few actors in Hollywood who has never been afraid of playing unconventional roles. And his risks have certainly been paid off.

Related: Fantastic Beasts 3: Ghost Of Johnny Depp All Set To Tear Apart The Film

From Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, Big Bad Wolf in ‘Into the Woods’, Tarrant Hightopp in ‘Alice in Wonderland’, Barnabas, the Vampire in ‘Dark Shadows’, Willie Wonka in ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’, and Edward in ‘Edward Scissorhands’ – Johnny Depp’s list of risqué characters is miles long.

Video Credits: ET Canada

His most recent film, ‘Minamata’ was finally released on December 15th, after facing major challenges in North American release. Based on the controversial mercury poisoning in Minamata Bay of Japan, the movie was first featured in the Berlin Film Festival in 2020.

However, it got shelved for a while by original marketer MGM as Hollywood has recently boycotted Depp following the assault charges brought by his ex-wife Amber Heard . Due to this, Warner Bros has dropped Johnny from the ‘Fantastic Beast’ franchise.

For the foreseeable future, the future of Johnny Depp doesn’t seem too bright despite being such a treasured actor. What are your thoughts about all the development? Do you think Depp is being wrongly punished? Do you vouch for ‘Minamata’s’ release? Would you watch ‘Edward Scissorhands’? Comment below.