Echo: Everything You Need To Know About Marvel’s Hawkeye Spin-off

Marvel cinematics’ fresh foray into mini-series and its multiverse expansion is nothing but toothsome digital treats to the cinephiles. Recently premiering Hawkeye series that is garnering buoyant reactions from the watchers worldwide had a cryptic surprise for the viewers, specifically the third episode. It shines the bright spotlight on Disney’s breakout star, Echo Aka Maya Lopez, a deaf native American superhero with photographic reflexes. Here’s everything you need to know about the Echo series.

Who is Echo?

As per the comics, Maya starts as an antagonist in Daredevil. She is taken in by Kingpin after her father is killed by his boss. Under Kingpin’s extreme manipulation, she grows up believing Daredevil is her father’s killer and determines on avenging him. Later she learns about her disabilities and scribes her face with a handprint. But a different course is destined for her, on realizing Daredevil’s secret- his blindless and learning truth she turns against Kingpin.

Leaving the old life behind she marches towards a soul-searching journey, where she meets Wolverine and learns about the evil ninja group, the Hand. She finally resorts to taking a new identity as Ronin to fight the evil.

As for her inhuman powers, she is a martial artist, an Olympic-level athlete, proficient acrobat, and has photographic reflexes akin to Taskmaster from Black Widow.

Essentially, the series ties end with Netflix’s cancelled show Daredevil. Though the details about the official plot are thin, the series is expected to revolve around this. And definitely will throw the fans out of the loop if both Kingpin and Daredevil make it to the screens.

Marvel’s inclusivity

Echo is one of the few deaf superheroes in the comics. With this new series, she will become the second such character after Makkari from Eternals to take center stage in mainstream media as differently-abled. Interestingly, the actress will represent the deaf community as she herself is deaf. However, speculations have pointed over-stuffed inclusivity in the mainstream has never boded well, substantiated by tanked Eternals IMDb ratings.

The cast and crew

At present, the only confirmed actor in the series is Alaqua Cox playing the deaf superhero Maya Lopez/ Echo. Also in Hawkeye, Zahn McClarnon (fabled from Fargo, Westworld, and Reservation Dogs) essays the role of Maya’s father. So, it is only plausible he will be playing the same character in the series. There has been no official confirmation about the actors playing the character of Iris and Jessica. Also, after their respective MCU appearances, both Kingpin Vincent Donofrio and Daredevil Charlie Cox are also expected to return to Echo.

Behind the camera, Etan Cohen (Idiocracy and Men in Black 3) and Emily Cohen (fabled from Fruits of Labor and Bodies at War) will helm the series.

Marvel recruits writers from Netflix's canceled Daredevil and The Punisher series to pen scripts for Disney+'s upcoming Hawkeye spinoff Echo. https://t.co/ge2vSuda0e pic.twitter.com/eHADshiDeD — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) January 11, 2022

When and where to watch the Echo

As of yet, the dates are not confirmed but it is very likely the series will debut in the year 2023. On 26th November an official confirmation was dropped about the commencement of production in April 2022 in Atlanta. However, given the new Corona mutant, much will heavily depend on the future crisis. The series will exclusively premiere on Disney+.

