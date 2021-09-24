Dwayne Johnson Plans To Quit On Black Adam For MCU Role

Dwayne Johnson reportedly planning to jump ships and is in talks with Marvel for a potential MCU debut. Is a rock-bottom incoming then?

A big name in world cinema, Dwayne Johnson took his fans by surprise when he revealed that he was DC’s, Black Adam. But there’s more to his superhero arc than we might think. This is because there is a rumour that he might be joining the MCU in the future. We would like that very much, Marvel.

It has been a long time since Dwayne Johnson mentioned meeting up with Kevin Feige over dinner. However, keeping in the mind the talented ensemble that Marvel has been able to bring together for all these years, adding Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s name to the list is surely something Marvel would never say no to, no matter how late it is.

On April 28, 2019, Dwayne Johnson uploaded a video on his Instagram page addressing Kevin Feige and congratulating him on the success of Avengers: Endgame (release date: April 26, 2019). In the video, he also told his fans that both he and Feige have been trying to “get us together for dinner for months now” but haven’t been able to due to their respective busy schedules.

Ideas for Marvel

The latest news regarding this comes from Collider where Hiram Garcia, co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions alongside Dwayne, mentioned that there have been conversations with Marvel. “DJ and Kevin [Feige] have a great relationship and we’ve flirted around a few ideas before, but nothing serious,” he said. For the time being, Dwayne is all about DC Black Adam that has wrapped production and is scheduled for a July 29, 2022 release.

Relationship with Disney

The Rock may not be a part of Marvel but has been a part of Disney for a very long time. From The Game Plan (2007) to Race to Witch Mountain (2009) to Moana (2016) to Jungle Cruise (2021), he has done all these as well as in many other Disney shows like Hannah Montana, Cory in the House, and Wizards of Waverly Place. So evidently, Dwayne’s relationship with Disney is really strong.

A sequel to Disney's #JungleCruise is officially in the works. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are both expected to return, along with screenwriter Michael Green and director Jaume Collet-Serra https://t.co/xDXKg7PNoN pic.twitter.com/Rhx5JbTpNK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 30, 2021

Superheroes that The Rock can Play

As for the roles he can play, fans have conjectured for long. There’s Beta Ray Bill, there’s Bishop, there’s Luke Cage, there’s Spawn and of course, there’s Hercules. All of these characters are huge in their appearance and will suit Dwayne Johnson perfectly. With the multiverse bang, the MCU is now open to even more Marvel crossovers and events along with more possibilities of improvising. And as long as there is a will, there is a way. Provided that Marvel knows what its fans around the globe want, let’s hope that Dwayne will one day, in the not too distant future, arrive at the MCU as well.

Assuming how much Dwayne Johnson loves his fans and goes out of his way to convey his love for them, we can expect him to join Marvel despite shaking hands with DC first. And let’s admit that nothing is impossible for Hercules, right?