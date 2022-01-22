Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Returns For Red Notice Sequels

After Red Notice became Netflix’s biggest and most-watched movie of all time, the streamer has wasted no time and is working on a deal to finalise two more sequels for the heist-action-comedy movie. It is rare for a streaming company to make a movie with this much budget, but Netflix has to make such kinds of investments since they have to create interesting IPs for all kinds of audiences. So when will Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds return for Red Notice 2?

Two more Red Notice movies

Despite a weak plot and a less than competent movie, Red Notice managed to bring in a record number of viewers, further reinforcing the point that star power does matter and brings in the audience they usually cannot get with their other movies.

Deadline reports that the streamer is in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of 2 more Red Notice sequels, with the hope to begin production in early 2023, dependent on deals and the schedules of its busy stars. The report also says that director Rawson Marshall Thurber has already begun working on the scripts for the sequels, gearing up for that back to back shoot.

Red Notice was average at best

Reynolds plays the world’s best art thief- Nolan Booth. Dwayne Johnson plays an FBI profiler named John Hartley and Gadot plays The Bishop, who is also an art thief. The plot revolves around finding and stealing Cleopatra’s third egg which hasn’t been discovered yet. Nolan on his quest to remain the world’s best wants to be the man to steal that egg but The Bishop seems equally adept at matching his moves and getting to that egg.

John is wrongly framed for his actions and helps Nolan so that his status gets restored. But as these movies often go, it turns out that the Bishop and John are partners in crime as well as real life. So after getting that final Egg after a globe-trotting adventure they leave Nolan for the police. But he manages to escape and in the end, proposes a team-up to do more insane missions.

Gadot and Reynolds’ Tolerable Performances

Reynolds has the best performance in Red Notice and while it really depends upon how much of that Reynolds humour you can tolerate, he was the only one keeping me from closing the movie after every terrible dialogue from Johnson and Gadot. His humour and charm are usually good and his back and forth with the Rock does bring up some good jokes.

Dwayne Johnson on the other hand is not as good. His acting is below par and for what seems like a simple plot. He is unable to bring anything of value to the role. His dialogue delivery is very off and only rarely is any good.

What is the cast of Red Notice up to?

The Red Notice cast is busy for now. Gadot will next be seen in Death on the Nile, while Johnson will be seen in his long-awaited DC passion project Black Adam while Ryan Reynolds is the lead in the Shawn Lewy directed The Adam Project, which also arrives on Netflix on March 11th.