Dwayne Johnson Puts DC And Marvel Superheroes On Notice

Dwayne Johnson asks DC & Marvel Superheroes to be alarmed by Black Adam

The DC Universe is not failing to keep us on our toes. It is not long after Zack Snyder’s Justice League has released, now DC has a set of extraordinary projects on the line. One such long-awaited project is Dwayne Johnson’s, Black Adam. DC fans have always been enthusiastic when any DC movie begins production or is even announced. Here, in this case, fans are more exhilarating than any other time, as the role of Black Adam is being played by none other than the Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson. To take this exhilaration beyond the clouds, recently, Dwayne shared the first page of his Black Adam script on Instagram.

This time it was not just the fans who were eagerly waiting for some update on the movie, but Dwayne himself was struggling for more than seven years to get his DC debut. The film was signed by Dwayne back in 2014 after the release of Man of Steel. And, now, when it is finally happening, it is something that is to be celebrated and boasted.

The film was made official last year at the DC Fandom, and from the time it has been made official, The Rock has been hitting the gym at the maximum frequency to get in his best shape. We don’t know what more we can expect from that already incredibly shaped body.

Related: Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Puts Together The Justice Society Of America

Recently, Dwayne posted a video on Instagram updating to fans about the production status of the movie which is now ‘approximately three weeks away from shooting’. As he’s been with the character for close to a decade he further expressed his disbelief on being ‘at the finish line with this thing.’ He said, “actually, I can believe it considering how hard we’ve worked over the years.”

On Instagram.



Dwayne Johnson with #BlackAdam script



Filming starts in 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/aYcXXK0nPO — DC ✯| (@dctvcinema) March 22, 2021

Dwayne did not stop there and shared the front page of the Black Adam script, making his Instagram followers and DC fanatics go crazy. Giving a tease of The Black Adam actor said, “I’ve memorised this, and I’ve known these words for years and years and years and years and years now. Further describing the importance of Man in Black in the superhero genre which is dominated by DC & Marvel superheroes Dwayne Johnson continues, “but it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is, and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC universe but also I think who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period and that is the DC universe but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe, too.”

Putting every superhero in Hollywood on notice he says, “Now look, I’m not saying that there is going to be a mash-up, I’m not saying that, but what I am saying is it doesn’t matter to me, it doesn’t matter to Black Adam, put them all on notice whether they’re part of the DC universe or part of the Marvel universe, they all get put on notice now.”

Watch: Black Adam – Official Teaser

What is the Plot of Black Adam?

Considering the plot of Black Adam, the movie is believed to be a prequel to Shazam! And will introduce a new character who has been both a superhero and a supervillain in the DC Comics, Black Adam. That is not it; the movie will also introduce the Justice Society of America – a group of superheroes that had existed before the Justice League and used to fight for justice in America.

The film will star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Marwan Kenzari as the film’s villain, Sarah Shahi as a university professor turned freedom fighter. It is yet to be announced who will play the role of Doctor Fate.

More leaked set photos from the #BlackAdam movie appear to tease an ancient tomb setting! Photos: https://t.co/CoMqEWcn5z pic.twitter.com/ckBbu6B4PD — DCU – The Direct (@DCU_Direct) March 21, 2021

Black Adam was to be released in December 2021, but now since the pandemic delayed everything, we don’t have a tentative date. For now, this is all we know; we can celebrate the production of the movie that is going to start in a few weeks. Let’s hope Dwayne Johnson keeps us updated with all that’s happening on and off the set and makes more such videos.

It will be groundbreaking to see how this new Superhero movie copes with all the other upcoming DC movie sequels like Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Shazam. Anyway, for the DC fans, the party begins on 4th August 2021, with the release of Suicide Squad 2.