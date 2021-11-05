Dune — The Most Unique Sci-fi Movie To Come Out In A decade

After a large swell of support for Dune, Legendary productions has announced that they will go ahead with Dune 2, scheduled for a 2023 release. But what is it about this movie that makes it one of the most interesting projects in recent years?

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

THE DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve is one of the most underrated directors of this generation. While one of the reasons behind it might be he hasn’t had a big hit with any of his movies. But he has managed to make movies with incredible visuals like Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival while also making some interesting dramas with Prisoners and Sicario. His dream project was to adapt Dune for the big screen and he left no stone unturned for this project.

The cinematic scale of Dune was beautiful and incredibly immersive. It’s a very hefty and lengthy movie but seeing the world-building unfold was amazing. IMAX is a must and I’m very hyped for Part Two pic.twitter.com/Mr1TVsyEvH — Aniq (@aniqrahman) October 31, 2021

THE STAR CAST

Dune boasts a phenomenal cast. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Zendaya are superb star-studded cast to have in a movie.

DUNE: PART ONE

The story of the novel Dune is too big to fit into one movie, so Villeneuve had decided to split up the movie into two parts. The first part which is out now in theatres and on HBO Max shows the story of house Atreides and their efforts to conquer the desert planet in hopes to secure “The Spice” which is the most important commodity in the universe as it allows you to travel through the space as well as have health benefits when consumed. But the problem is there are often huge alien worms that are often there in the desert. So mining for the spice is extremely hard. The House Atreides tries but fails to do it while other clans attack them. Only Paul and his mother survive from the Atreides clan and they have to team up with The Fremen- who is a desert clan to rectify it all.

This is only the beginning…



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

The Dune movie is very beautifully shot. The director manages to bring a sense of scope and scale rarely seen in movies these days. Greg Fraser, the cinematographer of the movie does a brilliant job capturing and creating an alien atmosphere. He is also the DOP for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Time for Dune in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/ic4Oex8js8 — Aniq (@aniqrahman) October 31, 2021

The music by Hans Zimmer while not his best, does manage to capture the tone and feel of the movie, although it is a tad disappointing. The fight scenes feel especially boring and terribly choreographed. The pacing and the story feel janky at times due to so many characters being introduced but not interacting with each other often to understand their personalities. Overall this is one of the most interesting sci-fi movies to come out in recent years.

DUNE: PART TWO

Dune part one ends on a cliffhanger. We have yet to see what happens to Paul and how he turns it around. Legendary had seen the demand for the sequel which has already grossed around 300 million worldwide even though it had a dual release on HBO Max. Dune Part two is scheduled for a 2023 release.