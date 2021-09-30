Don’t Look Up: An Evidence Of Netflix’s Behemoth Budget

A masterstroke of Netflix to prove that when it’s about the budget of the content, the streaming platform isn’t stopping at shillings and pennies. Quite recently, the trailer of Don’t Look Up was released, and within seconds of its launch, the social media platforms were taken by storm. A thread of tweets and retweets deluged Twitter, jesting the budget of the movie. As they contemplated that ninety per cent of it might have been exhausted by paying the salaries of the cast.

Don’t Look Up boast a star-studded ensemble of eight Oscar-nominated actors. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Steep. Oh! Wait that’s not it. Arian Grande, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, and many more have come together to execute this hyped project of Netflix.

A Sci-fi mixed with comedy

The movie will unearth a political satire and sci-fi take to navigate the journey of two low-level astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) working their fingers to the bone two convince the people worldwide about the befalling catastrophe. A meteor is about to hit the Earth in six months, with limited time at their disposal, the vitality of the event, and the ignorant humanity, how far will they go to prove their point.

The intricate plotline seems to be just the tip of the iceberg. The involved cast ensemble which is fabled for their exceptionalism at the work will further fine-tune the movie’s outlook. Each of them, be it, Leonardo, Meryl or Timothee are professionals at clinging an unravelled depth to their characters. And their work is no short of this.

A nugget of surprise

The film is directed and written by Adam McKay, an SNL sketch writer genius who directed masterpieces like The Big Short, Vice, and Step Brothers. According to him, Lawrence was the first actor to be roped in for the project. He specifically wrote the role keeping Jen in his mind. This was followed by DiCaprio, and then Meryl Steep who will essay the role of U.S. President Janie Orlean. While Jonah Hill will portray her son and chief-to-staff, Jason. He also mentions a surprise cameo of Chris Evans. However, he didn’t give away the role he plays.

In conversation with EW, DiCaprio shares,

“Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories. I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in.” He further adds, “ Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie.”

So, really that’s the budget.

Jokes apart, Netflix did shell out some hefty amount to bring on-board such a powerful cast. According to Variety, Netflix paid $ 55 million to lead actors ( $30 mil to Leonardo and $25 million to Jennifer). Reportedly, the total budget of the movie was $75 million.

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up will hit the theatres on 10th December whereas will be available on streaming services on 24th December.