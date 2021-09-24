Done Being Harley Quinn Margot Robbie Eyes An X-Men Role

After Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie has her eyes set on being a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is one of the most popular DC characters of all time. She started with being Joker’s girlfriend but today is no less popular than the Joker. Appearing as Harley Quinn in three DCEU movies – Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad, she has completely taken over the minds of DC fanatics.

Margot Robbie wants to join another iconic superhero team. Apparently, she’s a big fan of the X-Men and wants to play the role of one of them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. https://t.co/zCVcRMahRG — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) September 17, 2021

Margot Robbie wants to be a part of X-Men

Harley Quinn’s character cannot possibly be played more magnificently as Margot Robbie did. She lived all the charisma and not even for a second lost the sarcastic touch of the character. Margot did all the justice to the character, especially where Harley’s character became dark.

No doubt that she has such a huge fan following. Not only is she popular for her roles in the DC Comics but also The Wolf of Wall Street and The Legend of Tarzan. After playing each role in different genres the fans are confident that Margot Robbie can pull off any role that comes forth.

Margot Robbie is completely onboard with her fans and is looking to be a part of another superhero team. She is a huge fan of the X-Men and wishes to be part of the X-Men team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Margot Robbie will do all the justice to X-Men

Though not much is known about Margot bagging a role in the X-Men, what could be said is Margot Robbie will do all the justice if she becomes a part of the X-Men team. As always, she would not only embody the character but live it to the fullest.

Margot’s fans and MCU fans are both onboard and waiting to see what happens finally. With the energy and chaos she brings to each character she plays, she would be a delight to see as an X-Men character.

Margot Robbie wants to be an X-Men. My vote is for Boom Boom. pic.twitter.com/awQ1h0erLY — Goblin Box (@_Box_Goblin) September 18, 2021

If you are thinking of a role that Margot Robbie would play, then probably there is no role that Margot cannot nail. Some wondrous options would include Rogue, Prestige or Jubilee. Margot has played some dark roles really well, so, the role of Mystique would incredibly fit to her resume.

MCU will sign Margot Robbie

Since there are so many new additions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and with the ongoing rapid expansion of the universe MCU is on the hunt for some dynamic faces. So, if Margot Robbie has expressed her interest to be a part of the MCU, then it’s definitely good news for the franchise as well.

After her crazy and action-filled role in The Suicide Squad she has become fans’ favourite so signing her up and making her a part of the MCU roaster would make all the sense for Marvel. MCU can utilize all her breath-taking action skills and prove it to be a game-changer.

Margot Robbie is one of the most sought after superstars in Hollywood right now so maybe expressing interest in the X-Men franchise is enough, and soon Marvel will sign her up. She has several movies coming up like Babylon and Untitled David O. Russell project releasing in 2022.