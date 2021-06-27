Doctor Strange Sequel Is Actually WandaVision Season 2

WandaVision won’t Be Returning For A Second Season

Although the third instalment in Marvel’s fourth phase, Loki has completely stolen the internet buzz, there has been a truckload of new information about the other upcoming Marvel titles. Most of the rave, of course, is as a result of the success of WandaVision. The Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany led show kicked off Marvel’s phase 4 in January and was an instant hit, with lead Olsen winning an award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Performance in a Show.

Relive the power. All episodes of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LdeLZJhE2p — WandaVision (@wandavision) March 14, 2021

Fans have been clamouring for news about a sequel to the 6-episode sci-fi-sitcom, and although that reality seems very unlikely, Marvel appears to have bigger plans for the Scarlett Witch. Filming recently ended on the Doctor Strange sequel with Benedict Cumberbatch returning as the Sorcerer Supreme. Predicted to be a heavy pointer in Marvel’s intended exploration of a more mystical path, the sequel – titled Multiverse of Madness – will presumably present the consequences of the Avengers’ tinkering with the timeline.

Entering The Multiverse

The success of WandaVision was a good sign for Marvel, with a lot of its Phase 4 movies leaning towards extraterrestrial travel and conflict. Loki enters its third week on the Disney+ streaming service and deals with the god of mischiefs timeline heist while Spiderman: No Way Home is also reported to be about the consequences of meddling with the timeline. The Multiverse of Madness would be the perfect centre stage for all the different multiverse variants to collide, resulting in a bunch of new heroes entering the MCU.

‘Doctor Strange 2’ might involve cleaning up some of the 'messes' left by #Loki, teases writer Michael Waldron pic.twitter.com/bJz0OimJm4 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 28, 2021

Related: Wandavision Season 2 Release Date Update: Here’s Everything You Must Know

Although the extent of the Scarlet Witch’s role in the movie isn’t confirmed yet, there are speculations that she is heavily influential in the movie’s plot. Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo has been confirmed as the big bad of the movie. His last appearance was at the end of Doctor Strange where he set out on a crusade to purge the world of sorcerers. Wanda’s new status as one of the most powerful beings in the universe makes her a useful ally to push any agenda – especially one riddled with grief.

Watch: Kaley Cuoco & Elizabeth Olsen on WandaVision

The movie has been described as having a “horror show vibe” and knowing Sam Raimi’s pedigree and expertise in both horror and superhero genres, you can expect an actual crazy multiverse.

Wanda in the Multiverse of Madness

There have also been rumours of Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard, who portrayed Wanda’s kids in WandaVision, being sighted on the set of Doctor Strange 2. If accurate, this would corroborate Wanda‘s objectives and probably indicate that this is the main force for this film. All we can do, though, is conjecture for now.

Tell us your favorite moment from the Marvel Studios' #WandaVision finale, but WITHOUT SPOILERS!



All episodes are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AyJSRTEScT — WandaVision (@wandavision) March 6, 2021

Speaking recently on Varietys’ Actors on Actors show, the Marvel actor disclosed that she had finished work on her role in the Doctor Strange sequel. She also spoke about the filming schedules and inter-shuttling between filming WandaVision and the film.

“That’s what I was shooting in the UK.” Olsen said. “So, I finished WandaVision. It was October. We had two months during the pandemic. Luckily, even though we filmed in Atlanta and then we moved to L.A., we had a lot of the same crew so the mask didn’t feel as awkward. There’s still a fun spirit and I think we were just so excited to finish the show and I think we’d already worked about five months on it. It was just a long job. So we were really excited to finish it and I wrapped up in October on a Wednesday and they flew me to London on a Friday. I’ve been doing the same character for like two years almost.”

Wanda’s emotional journey will be continuing in Doctor Strange 2 Michael Waldron, writer, Loki and Doctor Strange 2

Fans of the WandaVision show would have been excited to hear White Vision reveal that the doors are still very much open for the android’s return. Agatha Harkness herself might have been setup for a return with the teaser conversation she and the Scarlet Witch had at the end of WandaVision. When asked about her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kathryn Hahn said to The New York Times, “[Marvel] keeps it extremely tight,” but “Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh.” I really love it.”

What do you think Wanda’s presence mean for Doctor Strange 2?