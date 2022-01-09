Doctor Strange And Wanda Are Up Aginst Their Evil Variants In The Multiverse

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser shows the dark outcomes of Strange’s tampering with space-time stability in No Way Home.

The repercussions of the spell that Doctor Strange cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home will occur in the Doctor Strange sequel. The teaser shows Strange coming across those who carry the knowledge of the multiverse to turn things back to normal. But it seems that things have gone out of hand.

Entering The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse

The multiverse concept in the MCU is expanding in the most promising manner. It all began at the end of Loki when Sylvie killed The Conqueror which led to the creation of the multiverse. This was followed by What If. The series showed alternate realities of events that have already occurred in the MCU including Doctor Strange trying to change an Absolute Point in time. This endeavour led to the creation of his evil variant who wanted to bring back Christine even at the cost of the planet’s destruction.

And now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally revealed what adversity the multiverse can bring, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness has found its way to open up Strange’s events in What If. We will see the good Strange face the evil Strange. As with What If, the movie too will seemingly deal with the repercussions of Strange trying to reverse an Absolute Point in time i.e. Christine’s death.

Episode 4 of What-If and the teaser trailer of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness have many similarities in a number of frames e.g. the marriage between Strange and Christine to the broken watch to the monsters or mystical beings from other dimensions and of course to the evil Dr. Strange himself.

The Characters

We also have many other characters coming back like Wong and Mordo. Now, we know that Wong is the new Sorcerer Supreme. This we know from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Why this happened is because Strange blipped for five years. As for Mordo, we last saw him in the post-credits of the first Doctor Strange movie. His last words are “Power has a purpose.” With these words, he pulls the magic out of Jonathan Pangborn. Mordo also warned Strange that his “desecration of reality will not go unpunished.” These words too will take shape in the Doctor Strange sequel. He will also probably fight for the throne of the Sorcerer Supreme with Wong. In the teaser trailer, we also hear these words of Mordo, “the greatest threat to our universe is you.” Does this mean that he knows about the evil variant? Seems like it.

And not to forget, we will also have America Chavez who has the ability to create holes in reality and travel across the multiverse. So, in this way, she too will have a significant role to play in the film. Maybe, Scarlet Witch will help Strange find people who know about the multiverse and in this endeavor discover Chavez.

it's just a title. 😕#DrStrange #MultiverseOfMadness



However, there is another suggestion. When Wong let Strange cast the spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he was the Sorcerer Supreme. So technically, he is as much responsible for tampering with the stability of space-time as much as Strange if not more. Will there be repercussions for this? We do not know. But keeping in mind just how inclined Mordo is towards maintaining the balance of the universe, he probably will come after Wong too. However, we must not. Forget that more though is just an addition to the whole concept of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The main player here is Doctor Strange and his evil variant.

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch

We last saw Wanda in WandaVision. In its last episode, we saw her reading from the Darkhold. This would make her very much powerful, perhaps even more than Sorcerer Supreme himself, and even Doctor Strange. After all, there is a reason why Strange paid her a visit and asked about the multiverse. Until very recently, there was the rumor that Scarlet Witch would be the main antagonist of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, now it seems that it isn’t really true as Strange himself will be the antagonist. And keeping in mind just how strong the evil variant was, Strange is probably looking for Wanda’s help to fight him.

Be that as it may, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will up the ante of the multiverse in ways hitherto undreamt of. We have two of the most powerful beings in the multiverse Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange come together. And one of them will also have an evil variant. This is the first true step towards the exploration of the multiverse. Who knows, we may get even more events from What If in live-action MCU.