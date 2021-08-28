Spider-Man 3 Trailer: The Doctor Strange Variant You Missed

It is evident from the incautious behaviour that it is not Doctor Strange, but his variant in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

The most-awaited trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released by Sony Pictures. After seeing the trailer it was undoubtedly worth the wait, but now waiting for the movie release has become more difficult.

Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Trailer

The trailer not only shows Spider-Man and Doctor Strange into action but also seems to be the most integral stepping stone in the opening of the Multiversal doors. The movie will bring in characters and villains from different segments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s something fishy about Doctor Strange

The action-packed trailer revolves around the struggling life of Spider-Man whose identity as Peter Parker was revealed by Mysterio at the end of Spider-Man Far from Home. Wherever he goes he is followed, photographed, and his life has gone upside down.

Peter Parker has just one way to save himself from all this chaos and that is to go back in time and reverse what happened, which definitely is not his cup of tea. And, this is when Doctor Strange comes into the picture.

MCU fans were sure about the appearance of Doctor Strange and him opening the multiverse. But, if you watch the trailer with a little care it can easily be spotted that there is something fishy about Doctor Strange.

It is the “variant” Doctor Strange

The Doctor Strange we know wouldn’t have agreed to Peter Parker when Peter asked him to undo the revelation made by Mysterio. Wong in the same room told Doctor Strange to not do any such thing before he left, to which Doctor Strange didn’t pay any attention and winked at Peter Parker.

Doctor Strange is one of the most professional and serious people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who doesn’t even like being addressed as a wizard. But, in the trailer when Peter calls him “Stephen” and all Strange has got to say is “he will allow it”, which again seems a little out of character.

Stephen Strange who is extremely specific and cautious about his spells casts a dangerous spell just to help a teenager is extremely weird. The weirdness doesn’t stop here, the spell landed wrong, it may be possible because of the distractions being caused by Peter Parker, but then there are chances that it is not the Doctor Strange we feel it is.

The Multiversal Game has begun

The Doctor Strange that is in the trailer is none other than a variant of Doctor Strange and the multiversal game has already begun. Later, in the trailer, it could be seen that Strange pushes Peter’s soul out of his body which might be the arrival of the real Doctor Strange.

If the multiversal game has begun we probably know where Wong is set to go. He is going to face the abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It cannot be said that Wong will not return in this movie itself, maybe he has to come to Doctor Strange’s rescue after the mess he is about to create.

The chaos in the trailer is even more intensified when the appearance of the three most legendary Spiderman villains Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro becomes evident. It was also speculated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear alongside Tom Holland in the movie, but that cannot be said from the trailer as of now.

The forth-coming trailers will reveal a lot more about the movie and the multiverse. The final Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on 17th December 2021.