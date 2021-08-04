Doctor Strange Is Turning Out To Be The Scariest Marvel Movie

Not giving up on experimenting anytime soon MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be Marvel’s scariest movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will bring the Multiverse to MCU and reveal the scarier side of Marvel. The sequel of Doctor Strange will be the first scary Marvel movie opening an unparalleled genre for Marvel movies. The sequel of Doctor Strange that was initially announced in 2019 had significant changes. After Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi appeared as the film director, and before he could bring the movie to theatres, the pandemic hit, and the movie was delayed.

Elizabeth Olsen teases ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is ‘old Sam Raimi’ 😨



‘It’s a very scary movie… They’re trying to create the scariest marvel movie’



The hype of the Doctor Strange sequel keeps going up. Benedict Wong, who will be reprising his role in the sequel, had said earlier,

“It’s a cracking script. And now, having Sam Raimi involved has been a really wonderful experience. He’s such a fantastic director and [a] lovely, lovely man. He’s just such fun to work with.”

Now, Elizabeth Olsen, who won her first Emmy nomination for her marvelous act in WandaVision, recently revealed in an interview that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be the scariest Marvel movie to date.

“It’s a very scary movie. It’s like old Sam Raimi. They’re trying to create the scariest Marvel movie.”

What to expect from the Doctor Strange sequel?

Doctor Strange, the Multiverse of Madness, is expected to deliver different versions of alternate realities of familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes. The movie will bring forth alternate realities of several events that have taken place in the MCU.

Another rumor suggests that Captain Carter may also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Captain Carter is a version of Peggy Carter, who had taken the super-soldier serum in place of Steve Rogers.

Though the appearance of Peggy Carter is nothing more than a rumor, it is entirely possible as the appearance of anyone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is possible when the doors of the Multiverse open.

Doctor Strange will play Peter Parker’s mentor.

It clearly shows that MCU is not going to leave any stone unturned in MCU Phase 4. Marvel is set to experiment with any tone possible and show its unseen potential to take fans to an entirely new level.

It will come as a big surprise how Wanda enters the Multiverse of Madness and how her story connects with the movie. Loki Season 1 writer Michael Waldron who happens to be the writer of the sequel of Doctor Strange, has assured that Wanda will continue her emotional journey.

Loki Season 1 has opened the door of Multiverse and also brought Kang the Conqueror for the first time in the MCU. Wanda is not the only one who will be the mysterious character in the sequel; Xochitl Gomez will also make her debut as America Chavez, a.k.a Ms America.

Stephen Strange, a.k.a. Doctor Strange is not just going to stay limited to his sequel; he is expected to return as Peter Parker’s mentor in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Altogether WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man will make the ground for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to release on 25th March 2022.