Doctor Strange Set To Rectify Loki And Spider-Man’s Mistakes In Multiverse Of Madness

Entry of Spider-Man fam Sam Raimi brings out-and-out transformation to Doctor Strange Sequel Storyline

The Spider-Man-3 fam has returned to the Marvel Universe after 15 years and did something nobody could have foretold. Sam Raimi’s hiring to developing the Doctor Strange sequel script has led him to rewrite the whole story from scratch. The new plot of the story has said to be more ‘Connected and Inclusive’ in ambience.

The opportunity arrived due to the trembling of common ground on creative aspects of the story between Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson. Raimi stood up to the task as the schedule kept getting narrow.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 🔮 March 2022



Dir: Sam Raimi (Spider-Man Trilogy)

Screenplay: Michael Waldron (Loki)

DoP: John Mathieson (Logan)

Music: Danny Elfman (Spider-Man)

Editor: Bob Murawski (Spider-Man 2) pic.twitter.com/IuYuwyXAUJ — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) June 15, 2021

Raimi has been revered for his genius work in Tobey Maguire-led Spiderman 3. The late entry of Sam to the show and that too as a replacement is not something new to Marvel Studios. Let’s dig in to reveal some more ‘Madness’..

The Studio replaced Doctor Strange Helmer Scott Derrickson due to the ‘creative differences’ between him, his counterpart Robert Cargill and the studio. That’s to say, there’s no saying if they made any radical changes to the original thought-out storyline. But the speculations are favouring the entry of some brand-new characters to the fold.

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch talks about Doctor Strange 2

Video Credits: You Tube

Related: Benedict Cumberbatch Is Flattered But Not Game For Strange “Cumber-names”

What the Doctor has to say..

In an interview given to Collider, Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch praised Sam Raimi in his own strange way. He called Raimi “an incredible force”. He also mentioned that Sam was collaborative, humble and genius of his genre. The producer Kevin Feige also had some pretty sweet things to say about the new helmer. The second instalment of the Doctor Strange franchise is set to hit the theatre sometime in March 2022.

The Rising Expectations & Revenant Ties

The Multiverse of Madness is going to have a grand entry of Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen. We saw her ‘Supreme’ manifestation in WandaVision earlier this year. The miniseries released in January 2021, reveals Wanda as the legendary sorcerer called The Scarlet Witch. The one is even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme and who wields the Chaos Magic and the power to creation itself.

The "next step" for the #MCU's #ScarletWitch is "this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts that she committed [during #WandaVision] and her own accountability of it," according to #ElizabethOlsen! Full quote: https://t.co/rVRHdMrz5r pic.twitter.com/5dosgUGcuC — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 19, 2021

The miniseries also unveils the mystery of Wanda’s colossal powers and that it’s now only because of the Mind Stone. Although The Infinity Stones have been established as the foundation for all kinds of magic in MCU, the coming sequel is likely to uncover more secrets on the source of all magic.

The end credits of Doctor Strange released in 2016 gave us a rough idea of what’s to expect in the next part. To that end, all the main cast of the first installment including Wong and Karl Mordo are returning in the sequel. Moreover, this sequel is also going to have deep ties with the ongoing series Loki, which shall be revealed in its upcoming episodes.

The Multiverse of Madness

The Doctor Strange movie introduced us to one of the most powerful and horrifying supervillains Dormammu. We are still not sure what was that thing, although it was quite like Ego the Celestial, father of Peter Quill. I mean they both had this planet-consuming thing going on, that too in a similar fashion. However, there is no mention of him as one of the Celestials, so we can rule that one out of the list for now.

Nonetheless, there is no doubt that Phase 4 of MCU has some pretty serious & madly powered supervillains in its portfolio. To that end, our superheroes have also grown leaps and bounds to match the level. It will be quite interesting to see the Sorcerer Supreme and freshly charged Scarlet Witch together. But that’s not the only spark, the connections from Loki and Spiderman: No Way Home are going to be an even bigger blast.

So did we get your excitement readings off the chart? Who do you think will be the bad guy in Multiverse of Madness? We are excited to know your ideas, so don’t hold back..