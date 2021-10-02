Doctor Strange, Loki And Wanda: Three Sorcerers To Come Face To Face In Multiverse

Loki introduced the Time-Keepers to the MCU who take care of the timelines. And this gives Loki a chance to show up in Doctor Strange 2.

The Time-Keepers are the safe-keepers of timelines in the MCU. And when Loki broke the flow of time by escaping with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, he broke the law. The end of Season 1 left us on a different timeline so, with a lot of “madness about to occur in the multiverse”, the TVA will have a lot to worry about in the coming time.

TIME-KEEPERS IN THE MCU

The Time-Keepers have a long journey in the MCU starting with Loki Season 1. One of the reasons is Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who we last see going through a portal. In the comics, Ravonna Renslayer is the love of Kang the Conqueror! Now, we already know that Kang will be the main villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Both the TVA and Kang deal with multiple timelines.

And with the Renslayer-connection, both of them are sure to meet at some point in the MCU. But before that, TVA might just turn up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, the movie will deal with multiple timelines.

LOKI AND DOCTOR STRANGE

With the possible presence of the Time-Keepers in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there is also a chance for us to see Loki too. Loki is a pro in travelling among timelines. This fact will be further explored in Loki. And this makes him of great use to Doctor Strange.

Marvel comics too have instances where Loki and Strange are associated together. Doctor Strange #381, by writer Donny Cates and artist Gabriel Hernandez Walta, showed Loki replace Doctor Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme. According to Doctor Strange, Loki won a tournament and earned the Eye of Agamotto as well as direct to the Sanctum Santorum.

LOKI MEETS SCARLET WITCH

We already know that Scarlet Witch will play an important role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We last saw her as she read from the Darkhold, a book which, in the comics, is the conduit of the Elder God Chthon who gave her the Chaos Magic in the first place when she was a child. Her ability to rewrite ability multiple times damages its very fabric. This is in sync with the WandaVision events wherein Wanda warped reality multiple times with each “episode” showcasing a different period of the latter half of the 20th century. And this tear in the fabric of reality makes it easy for Chthon to get through and return to Earth.

Scarlet Witch‘s manipulation of reality and her imminent meeting with Doctor Strange adds to the possibility of her coming face to face with Loki as well. Will we see all three sorcerers together?!

THE TIME-KEEPERS AND THE WATCHERS

In 1992’s What If..? #35, the Watcher revealed that Scarlet Witch is a Nexus Being, which also had a reference in WandaVision in the form of a commercial. Watchers are all-powerful beings who watch over the multiverse. On the other hand, Nexus Beings are described as rare individuals who have the power to affect probabilities, and thus the future. The Watcher also mentioned Kang the Conqueror as a Nexus Being and that the TVA also monitors Nexus Beings. This is to ensure that they don’t damage the multiverse and hamper the proper flow of each timeline.

We saw the Watchers in a cameo, with Stan Lee, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol- 2. This means that they are present somewhere in the MCU. And with the multiverse about to explode, we can rightfully assume that they will have more than just a cameo very soon.

So, the links are clear now. Kang is a Nexus Being who loves Ravonna Renslayer of the TVA. Scarlet Witch is also a Nexus Being who is also monitored by the TVA. And in the middle of all this falls our beloved Loki.

LOKI IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Loki screenwriter Michael Waldron (who is writing for both Loki and Doctor Strange 2) said that both Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will take the MCU in completely new directions. He further added that normally he had decided to let the writer for Doctor Strange 2 resolve the complex loose ends which would remain in Loki. “But then you do that on Loki and you find yourself writing Doctor Strange and you have to clean up your own mess,” he added.

If this whole theory turns out true, then there is a chance for us to see Doctor Strange work with the TVA. Thus we might also see Loki and Doctor Strange together onscreen!