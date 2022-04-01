Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Will Bring Along Avatar 2

Avatar 2, like its prequel, might be the biggest movie of all time in every sense of that word. And this is the reason why everyone is anticipating a trailer of Avatar 2 so desperately. For a film that has the same appeal as its predecessor, it seems very smart to find out ways to exponentially increase the craze manifolds by strategizing the release of the trailers in a way that fulfils these plans.

ICYMI — Check out these stunning concept art images from Avatar 2! pic.twitter.com/QVVK8cVU21 — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 14, 2021

The previous year has been full of unpredictable surprises. No, we aren’t talking about the pandemic. We had a Spider-Man film that was a blockbuster and the film had some sweet surprises for its audience. Next in the line is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And keeping the surprises of the movie and the MCU aside, what if we tell you that you might just get to see the first look of Avatar 2 with it?

Things just got out of hand… isn’t it?

It’s been reported and published on many platforms that the fans could see the first glimpse of the movie in the month of May. But that’s not it.

Avatar 2 Trailer With Doctor Strange Movie

It’s being said that the Avatar 2 trailer will be attached to another major release set to premiere on the big screens in May, which is Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will hit the screens on May 6.

Many people are speculating that the makers of Avatar 2 will release the James Cameron directorial with Benedict’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness directed by Sam Raimi that hits the theatres on May 6th this year. Though the makers of the film have not confirmed anything yet about the release of its first look or trailer. In that case, there is nothing one can say with crystallised surety. There have been rumours also about Avatar 2 trailer being hit with Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

As for Marvel’s films, Doctor Strange 2 will be taking forward the ‘No Way Home’ angle of multiverse. It’s being said that this sequel will see the inclusion of X-Men superheroes which is being supported by the supposed Patrick Stewart’s Professor X cameo in the trailer of the film.

Avatar To Bask In Multiverse Glory

If the trailer of Avatar 2 comes out in the dazzling company of Doctor Strange 2, fans will definitely be all hyped up about the film. And the madness will shoot up exponentially. So, it’s kind of sensible for both the films to join hands on this.

The first teaser for ‘AVATAR 2’ will reportedly debut in front of ‘DOCTOR STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’.



(Source: https://t.co/f5TgN6Q13b) pic.twitter.com/zWeUMVpynz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 22, 2022

The sequel has been delayed multiple times before although 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell recently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the sequel will not be facing any more delays as he stated it will release at the end of the year and added, “For real. It’s going to blow people away. You’re not ready for what Jim is doing.”

Well, they don’t know how ready we are! Right?