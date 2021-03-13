The Real Reason For Doctor Strange’s Absence From WandaVision

Benedict Cumberbatch aka MCU’s Doctor Strange was highly anticipated to appear during WandaVision here’s what happened

MCU Phase 4 started with a very high note with WandaVision on Disney+. After a full year of no superhero content fans gorged on the reality created by Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch. While Marvel was unable to stop the episodic leaks the rumours got the equal interest of the viewers. One of the most expected and rumoured cameo was Doctor Stephen Strange. But it didn’t happen.

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why Doctor Strange DIDN’T Appear In ‘WANDAVISION’

Why Wasn’t Doctor Strange in WandaVision

With the official announcement of WandaVision leading directly into Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness fans were eager to see the cameo. While initially the show was supposed to air much closer to the feature film the pandemic changed it. Nonetheless, Cumberbatch recently explained the reason for his absence. Speaking to Jake’s Takes on YouTube the actor said,

I wasn’t in ‘WandaVision’, I’d been quite busy.

Further explaining’ “I’m sorry to disappoint you. I mean, that (cameo) would’ve been fun. It would’ve let into (Elizabeth Olsen’s) involvement with (Doctor Strange sequel) but, ah hell, you know. That’s all to come.”

Go behind the magic of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision 🎥 Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, an Original Special, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/O32z91xTzy — WandaVision (@wandavision) March 12, 2021

Another speculation made by fans and critics about Cumberbatch’s absence was that he simply couldn’t make it to the shoots of WandaVision due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. WandaVision finished shooting after the pandemic hit so it could be the case that Cumberbatch was not able to join the shoots due to the pandemic.

What’s Next For Wanda?

The Sorcerer Supreme’s presence would have certainly raised the bar for MCU fans. It would have been an official confirmation of the arrival of the Multiverse. However, that didn’t happen. Though Doctor Strange did get a clever name drop in the series finale. At one moment Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hann) tells Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) that she is stronger than Sorcerer Supreme. This now makes some fans speculate that Wanda will be the anti-hero or the villain for the upcoming movie. Furthermore, the end credit scene where Wanda is seen doing the astral projection was eerily similar to Doctor Stranges. In fact, the background score was the same as the Doctor Strange movie’s theme.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige assures Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will make sense to viewers, regardless of whether or not they've seen #WandaVision.https://t.co/RRf7meZ1Uj pic.twitter.com/FzR4Mw2eJI — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) March 13, 2021

Currently, Cumberbatch and Olsen are shooting for the sequel along with director Sam raimi. Cumberbatch said, “We’re in the middle of it now, we’ve been filming since before Christmas, and it’s very exciting,” he said. Soon after WadaVision aired the news broke out Olsen is shooting for the flick which is set for a 2022 release. Both the actors are all praises for the director Raimi.

#WandaVision Director Matt Shakman on the series coming to an end:



He hopes there will be some resolution to the Westview Narrative but #Wanda’s story is rich, complicated, has a lot left to be told, and will continue in Doctor Strange 2.



TV Line | https://t.co/j1TUqxCcgQ pic.twitter.com/o2LoJlgNxg — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) March 3, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness is going to be a big event. Rumours are ripe about alternate versions of our favourite heroes as well as villains. Along with Cumberbatch and Olsen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness casts Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Benedict Wong. Xochitl Gomez will debut as America Chavez. The movie is set to hit theatres on March 23, 2022.