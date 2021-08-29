Doctor Strange 2 Leaks Wanda Vs Magneto Showdown

The X-Men will make their way into the MCU in the distant future. But a new Doctor Strange 2 leak implies that one mutant will face Wanda AKA Scarlet Witch.

We all know that Marvel Studios will soon introduce the X-Men. However, a the latest Doctor Strange 2 leak has seemingly revealed that Scarlet Witch will face a 20th century Fox character in the film. And it might just be a mutant.

The Scarlet Witch is dead. The Trial of Magneto is about to begin. #MarvelComics ❌: https://t.co/w3EIdGJp9k pic.twitter.com/Iq0EMJdwSg — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 30, 2021

The Doctor Strange 2 Leak and More

Coming straight to the point, scooper Daniel Richtman says that the MCU will introduce a superhero from the 20th Century Fox universe in the Doctor Strange sequel i.e. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Provided that his earlier have been accurate, we cannot ignore this one at all. More so because we already know of Wanda’s presence in the movie. Confused? We’ll explain it to you.

If Scarlet Witch faces someone from the Fox-verse, it might as well be a mutant. This is because the other superheroes of the Fox verse are Deadpool and the Fantastic Four. Deadpool is a no-go because he is clearly not from the magic genre. And Fantastic Four is still in its planning stage.

Related: Spider-Man 3 Trailer: The Doctor Strange Variant You Missed

It was after the release of WandaVision that rumors and leaks spread about the arrival of Magneto. The Disney Plus show drew extensively from the House of M, an important comic storyline where Wanda wipes off the mutants from the face of the Earth. In this storyline, Magneto is shown as the father of Wanda and Pietro.

Also, Evans Peter’s Pietro AKA Quicksilver revealed in X-Men: Apocalypse that he is Magneto’s (Michael Fassbender) son. So his introduction in WandaVision made fans connect the dots and conclude that the arrival of Magneto might just be imminent. However, this didn’t happen.

Last but not least, we know now that the tampering of Doctor Strange’s spell in the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer affected the multiverse. This can be the first step towards a new world, possibly a world of mutants.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

A Stand-Off Between Wanda and Magneto

Keeping all the above-mentioned things in mind, we have the right to presume that there are high chances that Wanda aka Scarlet Witch will fight Magneto. Other mutants that we can consider include Phoenix AKA Jean Grey, or might just be Evans Peter’s Quicksilver. While the former doesn’t have any connection with Wanda, the latter is someone who has been done away with. Marvel knows this and it certainly won’t do anything that it knows its fans won’t like.

A fight between Magneto and Scarlet Witch will be at par with the one we had in Avengers: Infinity War between Thanos and Strange. Both are immensely powerful and what makes them dangerous is their rage. Furthermore, their complex relationship will add to the gravity of the fight.

Video Credits: Captain B2

Eternals, Mutants, and Avengers

The latest Eternals trailer has also led many people to think that the one shot of a cosmic blast ripping across the face of Earth can be the House of M event where Scarlet Witch wiped mutation off the planet. This has even led many writers to question that where did all the energy go. One of the answers says that it led to the creation of other powerful beings (similar to mutants e.g. Vulcan). However, the spell was undone in the Avengers Vs. X-Men event by Phoenix Force.

It's now being reported that Disney could delay the release of #Eternals if #ShangChi underperforms at the box office… Details: https://t.co/XaMrZ0In7V pic.twitter.com/2PvUZGT9z1 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 24, 2021

The MCU can use this idea to bring in the mutants. The cosmic wave can be the result of Hulk’s snap and that in some way triggered genetic mutation. Kit Harrington’s Black Knight also has a history in the comics with Exodus, an omega-level mutant. Again, one of Doctor Strange’s powerful weapons, the crimson bands of Cyttorak, are powered by the same ruby which gave Cain Marko AKA Juggernaut his great powers and almost unstoppable force. Remember the red bands that Strange used to tie Thanos’ hands in Avengers: Infinity War? Those are the crimson bands of Cyttorak. Marvel can use such details to further the plot of the mutants’ arrival.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release exclusively in theatres on March 25, 2022.