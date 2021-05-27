Doctor Strange 2 And Spider-Man No Way Home To Share Same Villain

A villain leak says Shuma-Gorath will soon make its entry into the MCU multiverse and considering its nature, its first foe will be Doctor Stephen Strange.

After insider, Daniel Richtman revealed Marvel’s plan to introduce Shuma-Gorath in an unspecified MCU project. The Illuminerdi confirmed that Shuma-Gorath will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And we cannot wait to see what happens. Here’s why.

The MCU Multiverse

MCU draws its concept of the multiverse from the comics, for example, Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme #21. In this storyline, Earth lies at the center of infinite possibilities. And although alternate timelines are easily accessible, the further one gets from Earth, the more absurd things become in the multiverse. We first saw a glimpse of this in Doctor Strange where the Ancient One took Stephen Strange on an exciting ride across the multiverse.

With the multiverse in several movies and shows, the real Mandarin in #ShangChi, and a rogue group of Skrulls in #SecretInvasion, Marvel's Phase 4 is paying off some of the MCU's biggest fakeout twists: https://t.co/cQfJMr6nqJ pic.twitter.com/DmVwQcONkb — Screen Rant (@screenrant) May 17, 2021

Shuma-Gorath in the Comics

In Marvel comics, Shuma-Gorath is one of Doctor Strange’s main adversaries. It is a green Cyclops with tentacles and is one of the Elder Gods. It ruled Earth in primordial times but was banished by Crom, the Hyperion Age God, and Sise-Neg, a 31st-century sorcerer. During one confrontation with the Avengers, Shuma-Gorath described itself as the eater of the screaming souls of the multiverse, drinker of the spoiled milk of dead stars, the emptiness beyond understanding.

As for the powers of Shuma-Gorath, it can travel among dimensions freely, conquering and absorbing them. It can shapeshift into any form it wants and can warp reality. Its eye and tentacles can shoot deadly energy blasts as well.

The Leaked Villain in Doctor Starnge’s Multiverse

Shuma-Gorath being a monstrous cosmic entity, somewhat like Dormammu but a lot more powerful, is a great choice for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We also know that America Chavez will debut in the movie. And one of America Chavez’s powers is the ability to open doors to alternate realities. So, we might see Shuma-Gorath going after her to gain control of the multiverse.

Chthon and the Darkhold

There is another suggestion. MCU can take a step further and merge Shuma-Gorath with his fellow Elder God Chthon. Chthon has a connection to Chaos Magic and Darkhold, the Book of the Dead. And both of these have one more character in common i.e. Scarlet Witch, who will also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of WandaVision, we saw the Darkhold in Wanda’s possession. And if this is the case, then Wanda Aka Scarlet Witch might turn out to be an antagonist in the movie, bound to serve Shuma-Gorath.

ELIZABETH OLSEN Teases Scarlet Witch's Journey From WANDAVISION to DOCTOR STRANGE 2https://t.co/bXLd3KVYCN pic.twitter.com/SHeFac7UYM — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) May 20, 2021

Spider-Man: No way Home and Doctor Strange

We know that Spider-Man: No Way Home too will be a multiverse flick with major characters from early non-MCU Spider-Man movies making a comeback. And before appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Strange too will have an appearance in this movie. So, is it possible that some disaster in this movie will lead to the “madness of the multiverse” in Doctor Strange 2? Will there be a cameo of Shuma-Gorath in Spider-Man: No Way Home? We never know, Marvel has its way and they are unexpected.

Will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield be in #SpiderManNoWayHome? We've got some new evidence that might help you decide as we've learned VFX crews from the Raimi and Webb films worked on the film.#Marvel #Sony #MarvelStudios https://t.co/Ey76s4aFJu — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive at the theaters on March 25, 2022. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the theaters on December 17, 2021. See you at the movies!

What are your thoughts about this villain leak for Doctor Strange sequel?