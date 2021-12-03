Hawkeye Begins With the Perfect Intro for Kate Bishop

The first episode of Disney+ Hawkeye introduces us to Kate Bishop while reminding us of Hawkeye’s past.

Hawkeye is MCU’s latest series that traverses Clint Barton’s journey after the events of Avengers: endgame. Hawkeye episode 1 introduces to us Kate Bishop, a newbie who walks the path of a self-made archer.

Watch: Clint Barton saves Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

Disney+ Hawkeye will be Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) last endeavor as Hawkeye. He will pass over his mantel to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfield) who will become the next Hawkeye. Episode one kicks off from 2012 in the MCU, the very year in which the Chitauri attacked New York using Loki’s assistance. Little Kate is mesmerized by Hawkeye and the way he battles the Chitauri. And this is what made him Kate’s hero and sparks in her the fire to become a highly-skilled archer.

The title of the first episode is aptly titled “Never Meet Your Heroes.” Why? Let’s find out.

A Past for Hawkeye

Right after we get a glimpse of 2012, we come to the present where we see Clint trying to adjust to his family life. He goes to see a musical dedicated to the Avengers with his kids. But to his dismay, it only reminds him of all the pain and destruction that reaped out of their battles. To the world, the Avengers were the ones who saved it. But to Clint, the experience is mostly of pain and loss. Most of all, she is reminded of Nat AKA Natasha Romanoff.

I present to you: Rogers The Musical!



Bless whoever pitched this in the Hawkeye writers room. pic.twitter.com/xT3mYKBl4H — Mal (@dancerswhirl) November 20, 2021

A future of Kate Bishop

On the other hand, we are introduced to Kate Bishop as the new Hawkeye in episode 1, who is also trying to adjust to her family life. She never really accepted Jack Duquesne as her mother’s second husband, much less her step-father. So keeping in mind that both she and Hawkeye carry the same arc as superheroes, adjusting to family life is one aspect of the dynamic they share. Moreover, her ever-increasing want to be a pro archer cum agent like Hawkeye is what makes her always go looking for adventure.

The Mishap

An auction turns into ruin after the Tracksuit Mafia break-in. This auction is where Armand Duquesne and his nephew Jack Duquesne quarrel. Armand buys the Ronin (Hawkeye) sword with which he wreaked havoc in Avengers: Endgame. The break-in offers immediately after. And in that chaos, Jack escapes with the Ronin sword. There was also a quarrel between Armand and Eleanor, Kate’s mom, with the former charging the latter that her empire is built “on a lie.” Kate observes all this and post the break-in escapes from the ruin after gaining possession of the infamous Ronin suit, another item for auction, and wearing it. However, she decides to find out what is going on. Upon reaching Armand’s mansion, she finds him killed. And the wound is clearly made by a weapon.

Now, let’s have a rewind. In the comics, Jack Duquesne is also known as the Swordsman. He was introduced as an enemy of Hawkeye. And just like Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, he too doesn’t have any superpowers but is an excellent athlete and highly trained in unarmed combat. So, can Armand’s death be his doing? We don’t know. And neither does Kate. But one thing is for sure, he has many secrets.

Never Meet Your Heroes

It’s fate that the Ronin suit would turn up in Kate’s possession. After all, her sighting in this suit is what led Clint to her. He knew that the suit would only bring more harm. So, Clint turns up just in time to save Kate from the Tracksuit Mafia that has been looking for the Ronin for a long time. So, now, both are on the Tracksuit Mafia’s radar. Thus, symbolically, you should never meet your heroes.

The episode 1 of Disney+ Hawkeye ends with these words from Clint Barton on finding out that the person who stole the Ronin suit is a girl, “Who the hell are you?” He doesn’t know that this girl is the one who will become his protégé. And she will thus be of the core members of the Young Avengers.