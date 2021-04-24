Deadpool Demanded A Wolverine Crossover, Kevin Feige Rejected

Ryan Reynolds’ career has been on an upward trajectory since Deadpool, meanwhile, Hugh Jackman has quit doing blockbuster movies after retiring as Wolverine in Logan. But is there an alternate reality where the long-awaited Deadpool and Wolverine crossover would actually happen? Let’s find out

Ryan Reynolds Talks Deadpool 3’s Future in the Disney Marvel Universe

What was Ryan Reynold’s original plan?

Ryan Reynolds has always felt that while he loves playing the Merc With A Mouth aka Deadpool he didn’t want to overdo the character with excessive movies. Hence he took a break from doing Deadpool and did various other big-budget films like Red Notice with The Rock and Gal Gadot for Netflix and 6 Underground with Michael Bay. He wanted to do the movie which will stand the test of time, not a random meaningless sequel that might flop.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

Marvel Hangs Deadpool’s Future

Marvel is famous for being a family-friendly brand, as far as their Marvel Cinematic Universe is concerned. Initially, Kevin Feige was reluctant to make an R-rated movie in his MCU but realized there’s too much money to be made from the Fox acquired properties especially Deadpool. After that, it was confirmed that Deadpool 3 would happen with Ryan Reynolds returning to don the red spandex suit one more time.

What was the plot featuring Wolverine?

Ryan Reynolds revealed that his original plan for Deadpool 3 before Fox was bought out by Disney Studios was to have a Deadpool vs Wolverine movie. It would feature a story in which reluctantly Logan and Slade teaming up for an earth-ending calamity. But of course, it would feature some disagreements between the iconic rivals. So it was the perfect movie that would finally show us the Wolverine and Deadpool crossover X-Men fans have always wanted.

It’s not known just how far along this particular idea had gone, or if this was the screenplay that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said they were working on in the years after Deadpool 2 was released. Because Hugh Jackman had retired from playing the role of Wolverine after Logan in 2017, it would have also taken some convincing from Ryan Reynolds to get him to step back into the part one last time for Deadpool 3, but it was clear he might have done it due to his love for his friend. It’s unclear if Hugh Jackman had accepted doing that before Disney’s Fox acquisition shelved the concept entirely.

DP 3 Production

After Deadpool 3 shifted its production to Marvel and Disney Studios, Reese and Wernick departed the project with Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin writing the new script. This January, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also confirmed that the plan is for the movie to retain an R rating like the first two movies. He also said that the movie will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which opens the door for other exciting possibilities, even if it means the Logan “road trip” movie gets left behind.

Let’s see how the first and probably the last Deadpool movie under Marvel Studios turns out to be.