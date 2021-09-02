FanDome Event Proves To Be The Final Nail In DC’s Coffin

While the first edition of DC Fandome which was held last year was a massive success showcasing the likes of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Andy Mushietti’s The Flash and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, the second edition of the event looks to be light on blockbuster reveals and a host of other reasons.

What to expect at DC Fandome 2

We can expect a teaser trailer on the panel of Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie as well as the first look of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom featuring Jason Momoa. A brand new trailer for The Batman starring Robbert Pattinson will also drop considering the movie releases early next year. A teaser for Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam and Shazam might also be on the horizon for DC Fandome 2.

These are all the big movies DC currently has in production right now. Wonder Woman 3 is not in production right now. A big trailer for The Batman will help DC restore some goodwill they have been losing with their fans.

DC Distancing themselves from the Zack Snyder

Although Zack Snyder constructed the DC extended universe as we know it today, he has since been banished by the current DC president Walter Hamada. The removal of Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck from the poster does seem intentional. Even Gal Gadot is absent from the poster considering how poorly Wonder Woman 2 had done. Even though fans continue to demand more Justice League to finish Zack Snyder’s original vision, WB and DC seem to not care about their fans, resulting in the terrible Box Office numbers for The Suicide Squad.

Watch: DC Fandome 2 teaser

The Batman is front and center in the poster

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is DC’s big bet to deliver a hit. After so many consistent failures in the box office starting from Birds of prey then Wonder Woman 1984 and then recently The Suicide Squad, At&T will be looking for answers from WB and DC regarding the terrible mismanagement of finances. If The Batman also fails to deliver, Discovery could reboot the whole universe next summer.

But Matt Reeves has promised an emotional journey for his caped crusader, “I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core,” Reeves said in the featurette. “You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.” The trailer will have to be on point to showcase this at DC Fandome 2

Other projects to be revealed at DC Fandome 2

Also, other HBO Max original DC projects might have a panel, like Black Canary, Peacemaker, GCPD, and Val Zod. The Flash might have an interesting panel as it will showcase the two Batmen as well as show a glimpse into the multiverse. All of this will make for a very interesting DC Fandome 2.