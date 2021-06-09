The Truth About David Harbour Leaking Black Widow To Duffer Brothers

With Black Widow about to arrive, theories, as always, are making their way into the minds of fans.

Black Widow is one of the most-awaited movies of MCU Phase 4. Since the announcement of its release in early 2020, people have flooded the internet with various theories regarding what they expected from the movie. Now, with Black Widow finally arriving at the theories after many delays, new theories have caught up. Here we have for you the ones that have the highest chances of turning out to be true.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Black Widow – Final Trailer

Hawkeye’s Special Appearance

Since Avengers (2012), we have seen Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton to be the best of friends. A proof of their love for each other is shown in Avengers: Endgame (2019), in the emotional scene where both are trying desperately to prevent each other from sacrificing themselves for the Space Stone. It ultimately ends with Natasha sacrificing her life. Since Barton has played such an important role in her life, it makes complete sense for him to make an appearance in the film.

Black Widow in Budapest

“You and I remember Budapest very differently.”- Clint Barton to Natasha Romanoff, Avengers (2012)

The name “Budapest” has come up many times during discussions between Natasha and Barton. And Black Widow is the perfect way to show whatever happened in Budapest. We can tell that something significant did happen which may have even strengthened their friendship. This will perfect way to show the Budapest incident is because the movie itself takes place a long time ago in the MCU timeline.

tw // abuse

–

–

black widow is going to be the first mcu movie talking about women abuse and i hope it gets the attention it deserves, cate shortland i love you so much pic.twitter.com/OXKeUdwXif — adriana ! (@romxnva) June 4, 2021

A New Black Widow

The events of Black Widow take place long before the formation of the Avengers. It shows how she grew up to be a spy. What we also know from the trailer is that she has a “sister”, Yelena Belova, who will be played by Florence Pugh (from Lady Macbeth). Now, with Natasha dead, it makes sense for Yelena to continue the legacy of Black Widow. She is, after all, one of the newest heroes of MCU Phase 4.

Black Widow is just weeks away – here's the complete lowdown for the new MCU movie https://t.co/S9MOjYhxhP — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 5, 2021

A Traitor in the Team

This is another rumor that has been making rounds among the fans. And it makes sense too. Each character, alongside Natasha, has a long history that we do not know: be it Red Guardian (David Harbour), Rick Mason (O-T Fagbenle), Dreykov- Head of the Red Room (Ray Winstone), or Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). With so many “players”, it is quite natural to think that one of these might be working for the Taskmaster, the main villain in the movie. It is not about whether it will be so but who will be.

P.S- The Stranger Things Link That Doesn’t Make Sense

The last episode of Stranger Things Season 3 showed David Harbour’s character Chief Hopper in a Russian Prison. On the other hand, Black Widow will also meet Alexei Shostakov AKA the Red Guardian in a Russian Prison. This had made many fans form crossover theories that seem to say that both the characters are the same person.

Marvel security is no match for David Harbour. The actor says he leaked “Black Widow” set photos to the Duffer Brothers in order to prevent any potential overlap between the MCU tentpole and #StrangerThings4: https://t.co/Lhsnh5ghsG pic.twitter.com/ws10sYm2oM — IndieWire (@IndieWire) June 6, 2021

The photos that David Harbour recently leaked from Black Widow set were proof that the crossover theories are not true. This he revealed in a recent interview as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He further added that he received the call from Marvel almost a month later after he had finished shooting for Stranger Things.

Black Widow arrives at the theatres as well as for Disney+ Premium access on July 9.