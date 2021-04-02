David Ayer Hopes To Release The Ayer Cut But Will WB Take The Risk

The release of Snyder Cut has made Suicide Squad director David Ayer hopeful for his cut to be acknowledged but will WB take the risk?

Once there was a time when ‘Director’s Cuts’ were just some additional footage attached in the DVD home releases. But The Snyder Cut completely changed the game. There was never a movie that was completely changed so much so as Justice League. After the mixed reaction to Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros executives completely lost faith in Zack Snyder and decided to replace him with Joss Whedon. The story of Release The Snyder Cut is well known. But there is another movie which was affected by all this – David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

David Ayer has a cut for his Suicide Squad

Ayer had made a movie that was a very different one from what was shown in theatres in 2016. He had made a movie that was much more serious in its themes and tones. The movie was more score-dependent instead of heavily focused on pop songs. The director is now hopeful that his cut also can see the light of day similar to Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Comparisons with Zack Snyder’s Justice League

“I think the studios see now that there can be canon, there can be non-canon, the fans just want to touch it,” Ayer tells EW. “They love the characters, they just want to spend more time with it. And people are way more sophisticated about how movies are made and want to be participants in the journey. There’s room for different things, different versions, different assets being shared with the audience. I think it just helps strengthen the community. But absolute credit to Warner Bros. for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore that.”

Fans have been campaigning for the Ayer Cut

With the new director’s cut of Justice League finally out, DC fans have quickly pivoted to a new hashtag: #ReleasetheAyerCut. Premiering in 2016, a year before Justice League, Suicide Squad, which starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto, made over $700 million worldwide but was panned by critics.

Ayer has admitted the film’s flaws and that he’d do some things differently, including making Leto’s Joker the primary villain.

“I know it’s a controversial film, I really tried to make something different, with a look and feel of its own,” David Ayer on twitter

He wrote to a fan on Twitter, “Nothing hurts more than to pick up a newspaper and see a couple of years of your blood, sweat, and tears ripped to shreds. The hate game is strong out there.”

His cut scared the Executives at Warner Bros

“I get it, it’s a business,” says Ayer, known primarily for gritty, street dramas like Training Day, The Fast and the Furious, and End of Watch. Sharing his frustration he said, “It’s frustrating because I made a heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn’t supposed to be.”

Speaking further about taking the criticism that the movie garnered and also WB executives’ response affirmed. “Even though it didn’t represent what I made, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. It’s an amazing movie, it just scared the shit out of the executives.”

While the hope for releasing the Ayer cut is still hanging, Warner Bros have been quick to move on to a lighter tone of DC Films. The recent trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is evident of that fact. Since Snyder had an open window of superhero fatigue due to Covid-19, Ayer faces a compelling competition in Gunn’s iteration.

There’s a genuine section of fans that’ll enjoy the Ayer Cut chances of WB risking competition Gunn’s sequel are really low.