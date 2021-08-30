Dark Yet Emotional: Matt Reeves Plays A Dangerous Game With Robert Pattinson’s Batman

As the summer of 2022 comes closer, anticipation for The Batman also rises. Matt Reeves showcased some new footage from the movie at Cinemacon. Last year Reeves’ gave the first look at his movie during the DC FanDome event. The virtual event is set to return in a months time with a second trailer, meanwhile, let’s dig into the latest that Reeves told us.

New footage of the Batman has been released at Cinemacon 2021 but has not been made online yet. It features director Matt Reeves and actor Robert Pattinson talking about their interpretation of The Dark Knight and how it will be radically different from previous interpretations of Batman.

As per various outlets who got access to see the footage, the film’s gloomy aesthetic is in full force as we see bits and pieces of a rainy Gotham thrown into chaos. Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne broods along the city streets. We get quick glimpses of Andy Serkis’ Alfred, Batman beating up foes, explosions, police officers, and more chaos.

Zack Snyder and Matt Reeves have a connection

At the end of the footage, Reeves also revealed that his Batman was inspired by Frank Miller’s Year One. Frank Miller is one of the greatest comic book writers who has also written other comics like 300 which was adapted by Zack Snyder in 2007. Snyder also took inspiration for Ben Affleck’s Batman from Miller’s The Dark Knight returns as a weary old Batman. The plot of Batman Vs Superman also is loosely similar to The Dark Knight returns but has different story beats.

A different Batman movie

“I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core,” Reeves said in the featurette. “You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

Batman actor Pattinson said the project felt different — and special — to him. “For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons,” he explained in the clip. “From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different [here].”

DC’s future depends on The Reeves and Pattinson

A lot of DC and WB’s hopes are pinned on Batman being a critical and commercial hit. Recent DC outings like Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad have been box office bombs so if even the single best character in DC’s arsenal fails to get fans going to see their movies, then it is the end of DC films.

So while there is every chance that WB messes things up with The Batman as they usually do with other DC productions, they might be better served by letting Reeves show his unfiltered vision for the caped crusader. Robert Pattinson’s Batman draws inspiration from famous comic storylines like The Long Halloween and Year 2. It will feature a young Bruce Wayne who will try to remove the corruption in Gotham.