Daredevil Season 4 Is Coming To Disney+ Sooner Than Expected

We were wondering where will the Marvel TV shows go once they stop streaming on Netflix post 28th February. The first guess was Disney+, and we were right. Marvel shows are set to continue their spree on the house of mouse’s streaming platform. Considering Marvel TV shows’ homecoming and Charlie Cox’s statement, Daredevil Season 4 might drop sooner than later.

Netflix Marvel TV shows find a new home

The news of Netflix letting go of all the Marvel shows post 28th February came out sometime back. Ever since, we somewhat knew that the shows would land on Disney’s streaming service, besides the other Marvel shows on the platform.

Now, the official news has come out saying that starting 16th March, Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and other Marvel shows that were not Netflix, will have a new home on Disney+, at least in Canada. Sadly, there is no indication about the availability of these shows in the United States or any other region.

Disney+ will host all the MCU shows

We knew long back that the Marvel shows will sooner or later leave Netflix. After the streaming giant abruptly cancelled all the shows in 2019. Just before the release of Disney+, it was evident that the competition between the two giants has begun.

Disney wasted no time in conquering the market and proving that it is Netflix’s biggest competitor. The giant continued to capitalise on the market and even before having the ownership of Marvel TV shows back from Netflix, it released several MCU series which did wonderfully well on its platform.

The biggest jump that Marvel has taken, especially in terms of multiverse began with these TV shows that appeared on Disney+. Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter soldier, and Hawkeye did amazingly well among its fans.

Daredevil Season 4 might be in work

Disney and Marvel began to take steps to bring back Marvel TV series stars even before the news of Netflix letting go of these shows came out. With the Hawkeye TV series making Christmas merrier, came out the biggest villain of the Marvel TV series, Kingpin.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Daredevil’s antagonist, was a sign that it was time for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to return. Furthermore, this was confirmed when Spider-Man: No Way Home was released almost at the same time, bringing back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock.

So, now with one of the Defenders in MCU, there are chances that others might return too. And, if that happens we can hope the Marvel TV series will continue with their sequels, especially The Punisher and Daredevil after their widespread popularity.

Also, to make this claim even stronger, Charlie Cox has recently said in an interview RadioTimes.com that he knows about his return on the screen as “The man without fear”

“I know something, I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

The Punisher Might Not Debut

If we jot down all this information it somewhat points in the direction, that there is a Daredevil season 4 that maybe in the works or might begin soon. Several speculations are being made with the return of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher (Frank Castle) in Moon Knight. So, if that happens, that will be the debut of another fan-favourite vigilante in the MCU.

With the talks of Daredevil and The Punisher, it must be noted that it is still to be seen if all of the Defenders and their respective series will be welcomed on Disney. Keeping in mind the violent spree and brutal background these series have, especially The Punisher there are chances that these series will be deflected towards Hulu.

Anyway, for now, the Marvel TV series that were once on Netflix will start streaming beside Hawkeye, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision. This is for now happening in Canada only, but if this happens all over the globe, then having all the MCU TV series on a single platform would be great.