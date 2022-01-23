Daredevil Season 4: Everything You Need To Know About Charlie Cox’s Return

The superhero action-drama Daredevil series that aired for three fantastic seasons, when toured towards deadlock accumulated nothing but dissatisfaction among comics fandom. But as the speculations turn into rumours about the renewal of Daredevil for Season 4, the fans are jumping with joy.

Reviving Daredevil for Season 4 in the MCU shouldn’t be daunting as Marvel studios have begun their tease game about Kingpin and Charlie’s return in Cinematic Universe at various instances. Recently, Kingpin [Vincent Donofrio] was reincarnated in the Hawkeye series. Whereas, Spider-Man No Way Home featured a cameo of Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

All of this further accentuates the speculations of return of both characters with consequential plot arc in the upcoming Marvel’s Echo series.

'Daredevil' cracked Nielsen's Top 10 most-watched SVOD originals in the week of Christmas



Wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4XromgrSxP — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 21, 2022

The plot for Daredevil Season 4

The underlying plot of the comics for Daredevil aka ‘The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen’ aka Matt Murdock portrays him as a blind lawyer who has tapered various senses for martial art. He is an honest servant of the judicial system during days, but a vigilante at night. The story that has been till now exploring the narrative of the lead protagonist struggling with both internal as well as external demons, is expectantly destined to trace similar lines.

It is anticipated that the initial episode of the fourth season will pick up from the last chapters of season three. It wrapped with Matt finally redeeming his goals and ceasing his search of finding people with who he can toss his trust. And engaging in a tussle with Frank Castle in a jail setup.

Marvel recruits writers from Netflix's canceled Daredevil and The Punisher series to pen scripts for Disney+'s upcoming Hawkeye spinoff Echo. https://t.co/ge2vSuda0e pic.twitter.com/eHADshiDeD — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) January 11, 2022

When and where will the series be released?

The previous three iterations of the series made their debut on the OTT platform Netflix. However, given the souring relationship between Marvel Cinematic Universe and Netflix past 2018, it is unlike for Charlie Cox to return on the streaming services. Conclusively, MCU’s haven Disney is a probable platform for Daredevil’s return. As for when the series will premiere, the details are thin on the ground. But a safe bet would be the year 2023.

Vincent D’Onofrio confirms Marvel pulled the plug on Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ because Disney+ was coming



‘It sort of was inevitable… It’s a business in the end’



(via @marvelnewsdesk | https://t.co/wwg27RKhH8) pic.twitter.com/CavRQEIowA — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 14, 2022

Who’s who: The cast of Daredevil

Given the humongous success of the Daredevil TV series, both the studios and Disney are absorbed in reprising the original cast. To name a few, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Daredevil series that debuted in April 2015, instantly became fan-favourite for its action and intricate plotline. And just when renewal is around the corner there is no way, we could contain this excitement.

Related: Charlie Cox To Get Daredevil Season 4 Only After Moon Knight, She-Hulk And Echo Appearances

Moreso, the actor also has expressed his deepest desire to reprise the role in a larger frame-setting. During his appearance on Sirius XM’s Pop Culture Spotlight podcast, Cox shares how he feels if MCU would bring another actor as DD to the big screen. He said, “I would go down into my basement, I would find my Daredevil mask [and then] hunt them down. I’d make them fight me for it.”

Thankfully, we got our vigilante from Hell’s kitchen intact.