Darcy To Lady Sif: The Fate Of Beloved Character’s In Thor 4

With an ensemble cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, here’s the fate of a few loved ones

After the conclusion of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4, Avenger Endgame, and the departure of Thor with the Guardian of the Galaxy, we all have wondered, where will the coming sequel in the Thor franchise pivot? Will we see the old fat Thor? Or some mysterious changes will send us over the moon.

What we know?

So far, be it the famed event of Comic-con or the director Taika Waititi himself, has dropped massive hints for Thor: Love and Thunder. We know that the Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster yet again. But this time in an entirely new avatar. As revealed, she will be the worthy wielder of the Mjölnir and take on the mantle of Goddess of Thunder. Also, we will see Tessa Thompson reprising the role of the Valkyrie. Interestingly the King of New Asgard will seek for her love interest in the coming sequel. What is still unlearnt is who will play the character of it? Be that as it may, a lot of juicy bits of gossip remain under the carpet.

The Avenger Endgame winded up with Thor joining the Galaxy gang for quite some time. Both Star-lord and the God of Thunder, as we all know, together bring a goofy vibe into the picture. Considering their witty chemistry on and off-screen; there is no denying that the cameo of the Guardian’s is a sure shot. Lastly, we all were waiting for Batman to join the MCU. But of course, not Batman. On second thought, that would not be the worse idea. Christian Bale is going to play Gorr: The God Butcher.

What Happens Next?

As we inch closer to the year 2022 (which is when the movie is expected to release), our anticipation clutches new heights. A lot of characters who were introduced in T1, T2, and T3 will revive their respective characters in hopefully new Avatar, owing to the creativity of Taika.

Lady Sif

Lady Sif, a fearless Asgardian, is the character played by Jaimie Alexander. Apparently, she went MIA after the Dark elves. In the sequel, we will see her back yet again, and just as older time, she will stand by Thor to fight all the ills.

Darcy Lewis

Darcy was an intern for Dr. Erik Selvig and assistant of Jane. The character portrayal is done by Kat Dennings. This quirky political science degree holder unsurprisingly played a crucial role in the preceding two movies. And yet again, pumped to reprise the same character with a bit more of a twist.

The Grandmaster

One of the most humorous characters in Thor Ragnarok and the one we would love to be back in the movie is our beloved Grandmaster. The kind of nuttiness he spun into the character is delightful and makes it a worthy re-watch. As the star cast suggests, the Grandmaster will be part of Thor: Love and Thunder. Whether or not we will see more of Sakar in the sequel is still unknown. But we hope we do.

Korg

When questioned about Korg’s re-appearance in the movie, Taika stated, that the sequel will touch more upon the culture and procreation of this Kronan. So, that’s pretty clear. In all, a yay for us.

More or less, Thor: Love and Thunder does sound appealing. And we can’t wait for it to go on air.