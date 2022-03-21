Daniel Radcliff’s Denial Confirms He Is MCU’s Wolverine

It’s been a while MCU fans have been waiting for Wolverine to become a part of MCU. With Professor X appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, the chances of Logan coming back in action have increased. So if Wolverine comes to MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it won’t be Hugh Jackman but Daniel Radcliffe.

Wolverine in MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The expectations of Logan returning were not enough, now fans want to see Daniel Radcliffe with those adamantium claws rather than a wand. Rumours had been circulating since 2019, knowing Hugh Jackman wouldn’t return.

Now, with the Multiverse of Madness coming in a couple of months, the anticipation of seeing the Harry Potter actor as Wolverine has once again sky-rocketed. When there are chances of mutants coming through the multiverse doors, fans believe they will get a Logan cameo, and if that happens Daniel Radcliffe is the actor they want it to be.

Amidst all this anticipation, Radcliffe has finally spoken about what has been trending on social media. Recently, at the premiere of his upcoming film, The Lost City, Daniel told Comicbook.com about how he has been responding to “him being the Wolverine” rumours.

Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t completely deny being Logan

The Harry Potter actor said that people have approached him about being the Wolverine, and he has always told them that he has no idea about it. Fans have even compared the heights of Wolverine in comics and the ones they see in the X-men movies and taking that into account, Radcliffe seems like a more legit fit.

Amidst appreciating fans for accuracy and denials, Radcliffe somewhat left some space for the silver lining to come through when he mockingly challenged Marvel to prove him wrong. He said, “It’s the easiest way to disappoint people. Because so many times people come up to me like, Hey man, I heard the Wolverine news that’s really cool. And it’s like Mate, it’s not. I don’t know anything about it.” Further adding,

I appreciate that someone is clearly going ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get a short guy to do it.’ But I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me afterwards. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.

Kingsman actor, Taron Egerton could be the next Wolverine

If we believe Daniel Radcliffe’s denial, then some rumours suggest that it could be Taron Egerton who might play Wolverine in the upcoming movie. Though, Egerton has firmly said that this sounds really exciting but it is not at all true.

“There’s no truth in it at all. There’s no truth in it. It would be, obviously, really exciting, but I don’t know.” When asked if he would take the role if offered, Egerton made clear he would.

Furthermore, the Kingston actor called the entire rumour very thrilling and flattering and compared it with the playing Bond. “That’s like playing Bond… It would be exciting to play a role where you play to such a huge audience. Those movies are the most-watched movies in the world… It’s a great thrill and it’s a great part. But there’s no truth in it. Very flattering, though.”

It’s never going to be easy to fill “Wolvie” shoes

It’s been a while since we got to see the Adamantium beast. Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman was last seen in 2017’s Logan. Jackman played the role from the time Logan debuted in 2000’s X-Men and went to play it remarkably for 17 years.

Now, with Jackman not returning, it would be a huge challenge for anyone who tries to fit in his shoes, we mean “his claws.” Infact, it’s not just challenge but it’s painful, as Logan said it hurts “everytime” when they come out.

We will finally get to see who returns as Wolverine, if at all he returns in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when its premiere on 6th May 2022.