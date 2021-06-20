Daniel Radcliffe’s First Look As MCU’s New Wolverine

Wolverine coming to MCU is already a sinusoidal wave of emotions. Then Daniel Radcliffe playing it will be a cherry on the cake. Not planning to stop anytime soon, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge appetite. It finds one way or the other to make it to the headlines and stay on the top of fans’ wishlists. Beginning with the Game of Thrones stars, is Marvel really looking forward to casting the Harry Potter’s lead Harry Potter himself?

After Disney acquired Fox Studio and X-Men came to Marvel Studios, it would be exhilarating to see how Marvel takes up X-Men and, more importantly, how it brings someone to match up the level of Hugh Jackman, who played the Wolverine.

Daniel was joking about Wolverine.

Wolverine has always been on the top of the game when it comes to X-Men. And, considering Hugh Jackman’s marvelous play as Wolverine, it is going to be strenuous for MCU to find someone to fill his shoes.

All jokes aside, Daniel Radcliffe doesn't think he would play Wolverine in the MCU

The number one choice that comes forth is Harry Potter, a.k.a Daniel Radcliffe. The fans have been going crazy over the speculation since Daniel joked about being the next Wolverine. Daniel said:

There’s going to be a new Wolverine movie, in which it starts off with Hugh Jackman being put into a hot wash. And then when he comes out, it’s me. So yes, I’m very happy to announce that here.

Daniel cleared afterwards that he was joking around and wouldn’t be interested in the role. But fans are fans, so they did not seem to stop there and expect Daniel Radcliffe to be the next Wolverine.

Fans have decided

Fans know that it would be a considerable difference in height from Hugh Jackman being 6’3 and Daniel Radcliffe being 5’5. But height is just some digits for fans to ignore and continue with their idea of seeing Daniel as Wolverine as the MCU comes with the X-Men. Nonetheless, Wolverine was a short height-ed character and it only added to his complexity in the comic.

Daniel Radcliffe Insists He Won't Play Wolverine… But Maybe He Should

MCU fans have more prominent reasons to believe Daniel would be an excellent fit for the Wolverine character. After announcing that Robert Pattinson, another Harry Potter franchise star, will be cast as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ the Batman, Radcliffe is also looking forward to becoming a Marvel character.

Furthermore, Mr Harry Potter himself may be looking forward to exploring the same path as Robbert Pattinson. Also, has Marvel or Marvel characters openly talked about being cast in upcoming movies? They play games and let fans go crazy about it.

Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine – First look

MCU fans have once again become impatient after a famous artist BossLogic came up with an outstanding artwork to show how Daniel Radcliffe might look when he walks in as the Wolverine.

This one is for everyone that tagged me in this today 🙂 – Daniel Radcliffe #wolverine @RealHughJackman #xmen

The art piece doesn’t fail to remind the rugged look on the Wolverine face, with epochal claws. It is next to impossible to replace Jack Hughman, but who could do that better than Daniel Radcliffe, and after the artwork, it looks like a satisfactory deal.

Radcliffe would be nothing new to take up a big franchise; he has carried Harry Potter all this while and been the most famous wizard in the series. This makes the fans even more confident about him being a perfect fit for the Wolverine role.

Daniel Radcliffe is the only short king capable of handling a complex character like Wolverine, prove me wrong

MCU has not given any final verdict about the Wolverine role, so fans can continue to imagine Daniel Radcliffe with those iconic claws. The biggest challenge here is if somebody else other than Daniel fills the Wolverine void would it be satisfactory for the fans to watch.

So, all we can do right now is hope for Daniel to switch from Harry Potter to Wolverine.