Daniel Craig Can Be MCU’s New Magneto

After bidding goodbye to the James Bond franchise Daniel Craig will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Wonder Man.

Daniel Craig, more popularly known as James Bond, has decided to bid farewell to the 007 franchise. Daniel Craig will play the legendary spy for the final time in the James Bond movie, No Time To Die, set to release in September 2021. “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever,” Craig said, wearing a Bondian tuxedo while addressing the cast and crew.

“But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Daniel Craig gave a touching farewell speech on his final day on the set of James Bond #NoTimeToDie.





Daniel Craig joining the MCU

It is never going to be an end for the dynamic actor, Daniel Craig. After playing James Bond for over a decade and taking the spy character to a new height he is looking forward to bigger and better opportunities in the industry.

Many reliable sources suggest that Daniel Craig is in talks with none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, these are just speculations and rumours that have made both Daniel’s fans and MCU’s fans excited.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened the doors of the multiverse and has a lot of potential for new stars. Hence, the biggest star getting into the biggest production makes all the sense and Daniel Craig could be the biggest addition to the MCU roster.

James Bond will be the Wonder Man

Daniel Craig is rumoured to play the role of Wonder Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Daniel’s charisma is exactly what is needed to uplift the character of Wonder Man. Wonder Man was typically introduced as a supervillain who fought the Avengers in several instances but was later reborn to be a part of the Avengers.

“We’re hearing that the studio is open to different possibilities. While we were unable to learn every option on the table, we did learn that they’re talking to him about the role of Wonder Man. This is a role that Marvel has been working on filling recently, so that makes sense from what we learned previously.“

Wonder Man is known to have ionic energy accompanied by great muscular power. The superpowers of Wonder Man include enhanced hearing and vision skills with teleportation and size alteration capabilities.

Why haven't we seen Wonder Man in the MCU yet? Come on, a superhero who is also a movie star? Untapped potential!

The 007 spy can play the Magneto or Victor von Doom

It is not the first time Daniel Craig could be a part of the MCU. Some reports suggest that he was approached in the beginning phases of the MCU for God of Thunder in 2008, but he turned it down.

If not for Wonder Man, Daniel Craig could be a great fit for the two projects X-Men and The Fantastic Four joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The spy James Bond could be an amazing fit for the role of Magneto or Victor von Doom. As far as fans are concerned he can play the father of Wanda Maximoff effortlessly.

Did you know? Daniel Craig was offered the role of Thor in the MCU, but turned it down due this ongoing role as James Bond

Right now all we can do is keep hope that Daniel Craig will become a part of the MCU in the upcoming movies. No matter what character Daniel and MCU come up with it is definitely going to be top-notch as Daniel is known to do utmost justice to his role.

The last James Bond movie, No Time To Die will release on 30th September 2021.