HOLLYWOOD

Dakota Johnson Becomes Sony’s First Female Superhero Madame Web

Dakota Johnson Madame Web
Kshitij Shokeen

From philosophical essays to non-fiction short stories and poetry. Writing is an irresistible part of my being. Primarily interested in filmmaking and cinamtic theatrics of the grand visual medium, I also love riding horses and swimming whenever there's a chance!

Previous Article
Spiderman Vs Batman: Tom Holland Is A Trouble In Robert Pattinson's Way
No Newer Articles