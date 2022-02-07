Dakota Johnson Becomes Sony’s First Female Superhero Madame Web

Dakota Johnson Is Entering The Sony Spider-Man Universe…

Sony is getting its first female superhero film in Dakota Johnson as Madame Web. Johnson is most likely going to be playing a pivotal role in creating an already rolling Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The report broken by Deadline stated Johnson is most probably in the final round of talks and negotiations with Sony. And that’s not it was later slyly corroborated by the actor as she posted a cryptic spider-web in her Instgram stories.

The Background

If you have followed the Disney – Sony deal you’d know that finally both the parties settled at Sony being the actual holder rights holder to Spider-Man and all its characters. And recent developments are very much in line with it.

Sony seems to be back on the track with the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and it looks like they will have another hot streak with Morbius and Kraven as well.

So, What Do We Know?

The project is most likely to be a spin-off from the original story of Madame Web and that’s because the comics portray her as a very senior member of the ‘Spider-Man Universe’. So much so that she has never fought a villain in the original stories.

There are speculations that the spin-off might be based around the telepathic and precognitive mutant powers making her perfect to function as the wise, experienced mentor to the new emerging spider-heroes across the universes.

But relatively Johnson is younger and showing the early life of Madame Web can be a great way to start this solo which later connects to the larger world of superheroes and villains of Sony.

Whatever may be Madame Web’s story, the intrigue and build-up is already atop. Because this will be Sony’s first female superhero film and it seems everyone has been waiting for something like this for a long time.

What About Olivia’s Spider-Woman?

A year ago there were headlines and rumours that Olivia Wilde had closed a deal to direct a Spider-Woman film for Sony Pictures and it was speculated that it followed the Jessica Drew version of Spider-Woman. But with Madame Web getting almost confirmed, the confusion around Olivia Wilde’s film keeps getting more complex.

Some see it as a hint that she is on board for something totally different and for others, Dakota’s Madame Web is just another film in the rapidly expanding SPUMC.

One thing that’s clear is that with all these projects lined up for SPUMC, it feels like we are back in the 2000s where every story feels fresh and new.