Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web Will Be Stronger Than MCU’s Doctor Strange

Gone are the days to compare Sony’s Spider-Man with MCU’s, it’s time to compare Doctor Strange with his Sony “version” Madame Web. Sony Spider-man Universe is continuously expanding its Cinematic world. After the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony is now coming up with The Vampire Villain, Morbius and its own version of Doctor Strange, Madame Web.

Spider-Man comparison to Doctor Strange between Sony and MCU

From fans debating about who is the best Spider-Man to bringing the three generations of Spider-Man together, MCU and Sony have already done something phenomenal. Now, Sony is probably looking forward to extending the debate from Spider-Man to Doctor Strange.

After the huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony is all boosted to expand its universe. The dream that broke after the failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, was resurrected with the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Now, keeping up with that streak and holding the future of the Sony Spider-Man franchise even firmer, the production is aiming at launching more “Marvel character” movies in the future. The next milestone in this journey is Morbius which after several delays, is finally scheduled to hit theatres on 1st April 2022.

Morbius is expected to be an exemplary project starring the Oscar-winning, Jared Leto as The Living Vampire. The horror-themed movie will join Sony’s lineup of Spider-man villains, and hence are excited to see the mysterious villain.

Cassandra Webb will be Sony’s version of Doctor Strange

Hyped up with the success of No Way Home, Sony has more things cooking. Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is expected to introduce its own version of the Father of the Mystic Arts. Deadline reports that Sony is about to add another Marvel Character to its Universe Of Marvel Characters, Madame Web.

Madame Web a.k.a Cassandra Webb is expected to be Sony’s version of MCU’s Doctor Stephen Strange. According to comics, Web is an old woman who has several diseases, one of which is a chronic autoimmune disorder or myasthenia gravis, thus connecting her to a life support system.

The life support system seems like a spider web that she has around herself. Though she hasn’t fought anyone in the comics because of her medical conditions, Insiders believe that the movie would be different from comics. Insiders also believe that because of her psychic sensory powers, she will be Sony’s, Doctor Strange.

“Insiders say due to her psychic sensory powers, she is essentially Sony’s version of Doctor Strange.”

Deadline reports that Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in the 'Madame Web' movie for Sony.



It is currently not known if Johnson would play the first Madame Web, Cassandra Webb or the second Madame Web, Julia Carpenter.



Madame Web directed by S.J. Clarkson will star Fifty Shades franchise star Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb. This is all the information that is there as of now and nothing can be said about the project’s release.

There are a lot of “maybes” with Madame Web

As the news comes forth, there are a lot of “maybes” that come with it. Maybe the old comic character of Cassandra Webb is introduced as a young, energetic character in Sony’s movie. Also, when we say a “version” of Doctor Strange, it opens doors for a lot to be explored.

The biggest “Maybe” is, can Web appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If that happens even for a fragment it could be a show of her psychic sensory powers with some mystic arts.

Sony’s next project, Morbius will release on 1st April 2022, while MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere on 6th May.