5 Reasons Why Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran’s Friendship Is The Cutest

Ed Sheeran, 30, and Friends icon Courteney Cox, 56, are often popping up on each other’s social media feeds, making music, recreating dances, singing ‘Tiny Dancer’, and being generally hilarious. There’s no doubt Ed is one of the most talented pop stars of our generation, and Courteney is of course a TV legend for playing Monica Geller in Friends, but their relationship often has fans wondering how they became pals.

How Courteney and Ed became friends

Though fans were thrilled when they first saw Ed and Courteney step out in matching hats at the Commonwealth Games in 2017, the pair hit it off when they started talking on Facebook, which is how they became Facebook friends back in 2011.

‘There was a mutual attraction.’ Ed Sheeran

Ed told The Times of London. ‘I was in Japan and she was doing some kind of research, so she was asking a lot of questions about Japan. And when I told her my plans to go to Japan, she invited herself along to Tokyo. So we took the train from Osaka to Tokyo and got off the train, which is so touristy, and went to Akihabara.’

The pair’s friendship has blossomed ever since, with Ed once telling The Sun that they were ‘a a good match’. ‘I’m a great groupie for her when she’s working on the albums,’ he added.

Our Friends-hip Highlights

Ed saw Cox’s friends tattoo and decided to get one too

Courteney’s BFF Lisa Kudrow showed off her ink to her Twitter followers in 2013, saying she’d had it since she was 23. And since it was Courteney’s right arm, it’s just slightly worse.

And Ed Sheeran thought this was an awesome idea and got one too, apparently feeling very protective of Courteney’s tattoo.

The pair met when Ed was asked to play a gig on a yacht in the Mediterranean on a cruise for IWC (International Watch Company) in 2012. Ed wanted to visit Italy on holiday, and Courteney had just received a promotion at work and was looking for a break.

Ed wasn’t thinking of a long-term relationship, but when they got back to the UK he continued to look out for her on social media. “I kept tweeting her and sending her pictures. I asked her on a date but it never happened because she was dating someone at the time,” he told the sources in 2014. Courteney uploaded a photo of her feet in a little red boot on her private yacht, writing “With Ed Sheeran…It’s magic.” Ed liked it so much he reposted it onto his account.

Ed Sheeran set Courteney Cox with her current beau

Award-winning singer Ed Sheeran is taking credit for Courteney Cox’s new romance with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid. The 49-year-old Cougar Town actress visited her former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston’s holiday party last Sunday with the Belfast native. Ed confirms they are dating and claims to have initiated their love affair.

Their Music videos make us all want to dance like they do

Their friendship is so precious. On their new single ‘Perfect’, Ed writes “She knows every word…” on the rooftop of a Los Angeles skyscraper, Courteney swings a leg over a ledge to play the record, and the two then segue into the track with their best moves. Their efforts were so over-the-top, it even made Ed look good.

Ed and Courteney recreated the Friends ‘Routine’

Ed and Courteney recreated a legendary Friends episode Back in 2014, Ed visited the Friends set to take part in the show’s very first episode in 11 years, ‘The One with the Showbiz Couples’. He spent time with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Martin, whose “passion and energy were both startling”. They were also recently seen doing the ‘Routine’ in the honour of the Friends Reunion episode

The answer is they are BFFs at this point.