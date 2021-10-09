Correction: Blade Reboot Will Release In October 2022 Not 2023

Marvel India has mistakenly shared the details about the release of Blade Reboot while announcing the release dates of all the upcoming MCU movies from Eternals to The Marvels. There was no prior information regarding the movie so it came as a shock to all the MCU fanatics.

Blade in 2022?? Both Marvel and Disney India posted this pic.twitter.com/5tq53sY2jR — 🐧۞Deemothradamus🦋🍎 #teamGOJIRA (@norgliostro) October 5, 2021

Blade Reboot – 7th October 2022

Marvel India has recently released the slate for their upcoming movies:

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022

Blade – October 7, 2022

The Marvels – November 11, 2022

Seeing the list of movies with their respective dates any MCU fanatic would be overjoyed to see what the year 2022 is going to be. But, here the catch is the date of Blade that has never been talked about before, not even about filming.

Some rumours suggest that the release date of Blade is incorrect or rather mistakenly provided. For confirmation, ComicBook.com tried to reach out to Disney, but there was no response from their end.

Marvel revealed all of Phase 4 last night, according to Kevin Feige…



…however, he said, "there are always changes possible."



Spider-Man may be a change, but Guardians, Black Panther, Cap. Marvel, Blade, Fantastic 4 all seem to be Phase 5 in 2022 or later.



(via @Collider) pic.twitter.com/ymIn14LzSe — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) July 21, 2019

The date 7th October 2022 doesn’t seem to be the right fit as the movie has not even started filming unless Marvel is doing it secretly which probably won’t be the case. Secondly, when Marvel released a list of dates that had several unrevealed movies, 7th October was one of them, but later on, the date was shifted by a year to 6th October 2023. So, maybe the movie will release in October but instead of 2022, it is 2023.

Another case that’s possible is, the date 7th October 2022 is a legit date but what has mistakenly changed is the name of the movie. It is quite possible that during the announcement, Marvel India mistakenly mentioned the Blade reboot and not any other movie.

All we know about the Blade reboot

Considering the movie slate, there is a lot or some information about each movie on the list, even the Marvels. The least details we have is for the new Blade film as Marvel has always been silent about it though it was announced two years back.

The Blade reboot was announced in 2019 at the San Diego Comic-Con. It will be directed by Bassam Tariq and have Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali play the lead role. Mahershala Ali is known for his antagonist role, Cottonmouth in the Marvel Television’s Luke Cage.

Watch: BLADE | 2019 Marvel Comic Con Panel (Mahershala Ali)

“I did this Marvel show for Netflix called Luke Cage. So in doing that show, the day it premiered, I had turned to my agent, and I had said, ‘What are they doing with Blade?’ Ali said. Further adding ‘I kept hearing they were trying to find a way to remake and put it back together. And it was exciting for me to get to be in that Marvel space and TV, but for me, my goal had always been a film. Furthermore, The A.V. Club reports that the Marvel India Twitter page mistakenly released a graphic also which was deleted later. But, a screenshot of the same could be found on Collider.

If not October 2022 then 2023

The sigh of relief after the tweet is that the movie is finally happening, doesn’t matter if it is 2022 or 2023. When it has somehow come in the Marvel movie slate that means it’s still there and will probably begin filming soon.

BLADE doesn’t start shooting till late spring/early summer 2022, so that Oct. 2022 release date seems pretty unlikely — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) October 5, 2021

It could just have been a communication error or a typo by the Marvel team so taking the hopes high won’t be a good decision right now. The slate that was released had the movies that are already confirmed and Blade being there gives an idea that Blade will hit the theatres too.

The best part that we can speculate at this point is, maybe everything was correct and the movie will start filming and come out sooner than any MCU fanatic can assume. But, nothing can be said for sure until there’s something from the end of Marvel India.