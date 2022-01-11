Amid Controversies Diversity Makes A Debut At Golden Globes 2022

The accolade season of 2022 has kick-started with the premiere of the Golden Globes on Sunday. Unlike the previous version, this year’s annual awards had a monochromatic tone. With no Television broadcasts, gaga red-carpet walks, and media frenzy, the awarding ceremony is still recovering from the yearlong backlash. As for the winners, who were announced via Twitter, many actors and projects bagged the that were highly anticipated of it, others missed their shot by the whiskers.

This year, we took a major step forward to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the HFPA.



As our Chief Diversity Officer, @neilphillipsnet said, “The talk of diversity, equity, and inclusion showers upon us. This is a necessary phase of progress…" — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

The not-so-black Golden Globes

Despite being circled with endless accusations for being ethnic averse, the accolades still remain so white this year as well. Only a few projects that explored the narrative involving people of color made it to the winner’s chart. Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story pocketed three awards. While Will Smith was the only black actor to win the Best Actor award in King Richard by essaying the role of Venus and Serena William’s dad. One of the notable highlights of the event was the historic win of the first transgender actor. It was presented to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for portraying Blanca on Pose.

Further, here’s the round-up of all the Television and film performances that stole the audiences’ hearts and won big the last night.

FILM

Best Motion Film- Drama

Belfast, CODA, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog (WINNER).

Best Motion Film- Musical or comedy

Cyrano, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick…Boom! West Side Story (WINNER).

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory for their 3 #GoldenGlobe Wins including:



•Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

•Best Actress, Musical or Comedy for Rachel Zegler

•Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose pic.twitter.com/IH8gRx4u8z — West Side Story (@WestSideMovie) January 10, 2022

Best Actor in Motion Film

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Will Smith (King Richard) (WINNER)

Best Actress in Motion Film

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) (WINNER).

Supporting actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) (WINNER).

Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Ruth Negga (Passing), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) (WINNER).

There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you🙏🏾 https://t.co/EjhqyFkuF4 — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) January 10, 2022

Best Director in a Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), Denis Villeneuve (Dune), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) (WINNER).

Best Motion picture in a Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland), The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy), A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran), Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodovar, Spain), Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan) (WINNER).

Best Motion picture in Animation

Flee, Luca, My Sunny Maad, Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto (WINNER).

Watch: 2022 Golden Globes announces winners without fanfare or broadcast l GMA

TELEVISION

Television series – Drama

Lupin, The Morning Show, Pose, Squid Game, Succession (WINNER).

Best Actor in a Television series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game), Billy Porter (Pose), Omar Sy (Lupin), Jeremy Strong (Succession) (WINNER).

The nominees for Best Television Actor — Drama Series, have brought us on a wild ride this year. But Jeremy Strong is taking home the #GoldenGlobe. Congratulations! ✨ pic.twitter.com/xBwB07HIcP — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Best Actress in a Television series – Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Christine Baranaski (The Good Fight), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) (WINNER).

Television series — Musical or comedy

The Great, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs, Ted Lasso, Hacks (WINNER)

Actor in a television series — Musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (WINNER).

Actress in a television series —Musical or comedy

Hannah Einbeinder (Hacks), Elle Fanning, (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER).

MUSIC

Original song — Motion Picture

Be Alive (King Richard), Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Down to Joy (Belfast), Here I Am (Respect), No Time to Die (No Time to Die) (WINNER).

🏆 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐁𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑!! 🏆



Congratulations to @billieeilish x @finneas on winning Best Original Song at the #GoldenGlobes for "No Time To Die" From @007! pic.twitter.com/Ev7N2l8fo8 — Universal Music Group (@UMG) January 10, 2022

After years of theatrics on instituting requisite changes for being inclusive, nothing profound made its way in this year. Till we cling our hope for fair-minded Golden Globes, let the privilege prevail.