Controversial Absences, Cringy Farewells Yet Harry Potter Reunion Rides High On Nostalgia

Harry Potter Reunion offers a nostalgic ride accompanied by secret revelations

Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts wraps up the wizarding saga with a high note and conclusively fills the void for Potterheads but only for those who haven’t been the quester of the wizarding world. The special unravels the layers of challenges, crushes, sets, the after-movie journey of the cast, and much more in the run-time of approx. one and half hours.

Okay the Harry Potter 20 year reunion didn’t have to end with Alan Rickman saying “always” pic.twitter.com/nT48ylkT8E — Valter Skarsgård (@ValterSkarsgard) January 7, 2022

With this unprecedented episode of reunion, the insatiable yearning to know everything in between of the franchise gets quenched to some microscopic extend. And hence, some Potterheads might be able to bid a joyous farewell to the magical world of Hogwarts, others might hold back the sayonara for some time. Only hoping to see a probable special in the next twenty years.

The ticket to nostalgia

The special undoubtedly offers a nostalgic and stirringly jumpy ride to the audience at every instance. By including various clips from the eight-part movie and multiple behind-the-scenes recordings of actors, it only heightens sentimentalism for the HP universe. With that being said, whatsoever, doesn’t attempt to dish out any more unprecedented information.

Any Potterhead who had dug the internet after the traumatic end of the franchise could have unquestionably come across these details. Much of the facts like Alfonso Cuaron’s essay homework to the cast, Emma and Dan’s secret crush to their co-star, Harry’s casting troubles, and so forth are mentioned on vivid public forums. Essentially, it is only a compendium of already known tit-bits.

And hence, repetitive details along with old film footage only added to the unnecessary length of the show.

The missing guests

One of the reverberating questions throughout the special was the absence of the creator of the Harry Potter universe- the author JK Rowling. Many speculations pointed towards the negative limelight from her transphobic row as the prominent reason. Whereas her agents stated otherwise. Whatever be the grounds, her non-appearance on the show does put a conspicuous question on Jo’s growing dissimilar strong political nuances.

The fact that J.K Rowling, the actual writer of the franchise, was canceled from the Harry Potter reunion, because the organizers are scared of social media oppressed demographic backlash, underlines everything that's wrong with the modern world. — Motolani Alake (@OneMotolani) January 8, 2022

Another missing guest included Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory) who wasn’t seen anywhere except in actual movie clips that were shown in the film.

Moreso, there was a separate section tributed to the guest who departed for a heavenly journey. As it goes without saying, this section in the reunion special was inevitable, but lacked sincerity most of the time.

The farewell scenes felt cringy and were devoid of honesty.

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Isn’t Best Of Friends With Robert Pattinson

An over-inflated notion of home

The idea of reunion widely sells the nuance of reminiscence, safe haven, comfort, and home. The 20th-anniversary special banks on this notion, and we can see the cast endlessly mentioning ‘we are family’ even until the end. To this extent, it comes across as an annoying catchphrase. The show that started off with innocence and mellowness lands towards the end as performative and scripted.

Despite the inherent flaws and imperfections, the show is still attractive and view-worthy because the Potterheads holds the franchise close to their hearts.

The Harry Potter reunion special is about home and homeliness, and even though worse comes to worst, nobody renounces the place where they have grown. It is not just the projection of watching the cast bloom from child to adult. But mirroring the same for themselves. The producers knew what, how, and when to serve, making the film the history.