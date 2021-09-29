HOLLYWOOD

Collin Ferrell’s Penguin Will Rise To Power In An Aftermath Of Pattinson’s The Batman

Colin Ferrell Penguin
DKODING Studio
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes.

Previous Article
The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Returns As Geralt For The Big War
No Newer Articles