Collin Ferrell’s Penguin Will Rise To Power In An Aftermath Of Pattinson’s The Batman

WB and DC have gone all-in with Matt Reeves’ vision for The Batman and now have announced a second HBO Max series based on the iconic villain Penguin who will also be the movie.

Video Credits: Variety

The Batman universe keeps expanding

The Batman universe keeps expanding fast. After a Gotham PD series was announced last year which would feature James Gordon who at this point is not the commissioner who will be portrayed by Jeffrey Wright. While the Gotham PD will focus on the corrupt police and its ways of working in Gotham, the penguin series will do the same but from an entirely different perspective.

Focus on The Batman villain Penguin

The penguin series will focus on Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Penguin who is an iconic villain in The Batman comics is finally getting a serious focus in Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

The series will focus on his journey to becoming one of the biggest crime bosses of the corrupt Gotham. It appears like Gotham is a key focus of Matt Reeves as he appears to develop a large universe for his Batman in which Bruce Wayne is another element. Unlike Nolan and Snyder who focused only on the characters here, we get a deeper look at why Gotham is the way it is.

Elements of The long Halloween in The Batman/Penguin

The Long Halloween is one of the most famous Batman comic book series for a reason. It is one of the most interesting intriguing and captivating storylines in the many years of Batman comics.

It tells a story of how corruption has completely taken over Gotham and even the Wayne family was corrupted on occasions. Tired of all the infighting and politics, a young Bruce Wayne sets out to remove all the corruption in Gotham by becoming The Dark Knight.

DC has already greenlit a ‘Gotham’ project for HBO Max, which is a spin-off series from Pattinson’s universe. Surely, the show will create the premise for Battinson to take on the darker side of the city as the caped crusader. This series shows the detective side of Batman, even the noir title comes from that fact. Batman sets out to clean up the mob families especially the large and connected one of The Falcones. The main target is the head of the family, Carmine Falcone. But as the Falcones find out Batman is after them, they take help from some iconic Batman villains which include The Riddler, Two-Face, and the Calendar Man.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Batman will be a very emotional movie with villains like Penguin

Matt Reeves thinks this version of Batman will feel very emotional and impactful. Since his Batman takes on solving real-life issues like corruption unlike Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck’s versions who face intergalactic threats. “There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional,” Reeves said about the film, “and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always does. There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at another time.” Let’s see how Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman turns out.