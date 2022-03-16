Penguin To Bring Robert Pattinson’s Batman ‘Madness And Mayhem’ On HBO Max

Looking deeper into The Penguin on HBO Max

The Batman starts a brand new cinematic universe for DC and we got a taste of the new Gotham in the movie itself. But as Matt Reeves and his crew develops the next instalment in the franchise for HBO Max we will get a look into one of the many side characters and the first one of them is Oz aka The Penguin, portrayed by Colin Farrell. So let us look into how we will see his journey shape through in his own HBO Max miniseries.

Colin Farrell’s Penguin Costume Took 4 Hours

Farrell bought an amazing vibe for Penguin

Collin Farrell’s Penguin was spectacular in The Batman. He bought amazing energy for the character and was a surprisingly good comic relief in the otherwise serious movie.

He showed his desire to rise to the top but showed frustration when he couldn’t do that in the presence of Falcone. But as is the case with most characters in the movie, they are all starting out their journeys in this new Gotham. Catwoman is not Catwoman yet and Penguin is not yet the mob boss of Gotham.

Every story has a beginning.@DCComics' The Penguin (wt), a new Max Originals limited series starring Colin Farrell, is coming to HBO Max. Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc to serve as executive producers. pic.twitter.com/1bXRR4Mduw — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 9, 2022

The Mob storyline with Matt Reeves and Peter Craig had written showed us how Carmine Falcone was the top boss in Gotham who controlled all the strings in the city. But at the end, we see that without Falcone Oz is in a prime position to take over the chaos-filled city after the Riddler destroyed a large chunk of the city.

Without Carmine Falcone, Penguin will rise to the top

As we see in the movie, Falcone was the big mafia boss in this version of Gotham, much inspired by The Long Halloween plotline.

He was controlling all of Gotham’s big politicians, high ranked government officials and most of the GCPD. But after his death, there is a big power vacuum created. That is where the Penguin comes in. Oz is the biggest mob boss in all of Gotham for most of Batman‘s vigilante years and we will see that in effect in The Batman 2.

But before that, we get to explore Oz’s journey to being Penguin in his own HBO Max series… the series will dive deeper into his rises through the broken Gotham and become the big bad villain we are used to.

Who are you returning to Gotham with? Tag your #TheBatman viewing partner below.👇 pic.twitter.com/HZpTBQfdSB — The Batman (@TheBatman) March 13, 2022

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” said Farrell. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Marvel TV series showrunner will helm the project

Lauren LeFranc will serve as writer and showrunner on the series. Reeves will executive produce along with Dylan Clark. She was also the showrunner for the Marvel show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

“I have long been a fan of the world of ‘The Batman,’ and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon,” LeFranc said. “I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to bring this story to the screen.”

The Batman is playing now in theatres.