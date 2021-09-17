Christopher Nolan’s Exit Is The Price WB Paid For HBO Max

After a long wait, details have emerged about Christopher Nolan’s next project, and it seems like he is going to tackle a story about World War 2. After a time-bending globetrotting spy thriller Tenet, which some described as James Bond on acid, Nolan has decided to make a movie about the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer. However, he didn’t take the project to WB – his long time association.

Watch: Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie Revealed

A world war 2 epic from Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer is one of the most important men responsible for the creation of the Atom Bomb. He became credited with being a founding father of the American school of theoretical physics. He did important research in astrophysics, nuclear physics, spectroscopy, and quantum field theory. He made important contributions to the theory of cosmic ray showers and did work that eventually led toward descriptions of quantum tunnelling. In the 1930s, he was the first to write papers suggesting the existence of what we today call black holes.

Christopher Nolan's next project will be a WW2 film



• Focuses on the development of the atom bomb

• Cillian Murphy may be involved

• Film is being shopped outside of Warner Bros



His last WW2 film was 'Dunkirk'



Under Oppenheimer’s guidance, the laboratories at Los Alamos were constructed. There, he brought the best minds in physics to work on the problem of creating an atomic bomb. In the end, he was managing more than 3,000 people, as well as tackling theoretical and mechanical problems that arose. He is often referred to as the “father” of the atomic bomb. The joint work of the scientists at Los Alamos resulted in the first nuclear explosion at Alamogordo on July 16, 1945, which Oppenheimer named “Trinity.”

Warner is not good enough…

But the most interesting aspect about this project is that Nolan has not set this up at Warner Bros Studios, the studio for which he has made the majority of his films. From The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and most recently Tenet, almost all of his projects were made at WB.

But according to reports Sony (Columbia) and Universal are in talks to get this project. Netflix head Scott Stuber also has said that he would do anything to get a talent like Nolan, but with The Dark Knight director demanding a theatrical release, it is hard to imagine how Netflix would sign him. It is no surprise seeing WB lose their greatest director as they have moved away from their director-driven studio motto.

Nolan unhappy with HBO Max

While reports say that Christopher Nolan never had a first-look deal with Warner Bros Studio, he was very loyal to the studio. Things hit a decidedly rough patch in 2020 during the release of his last movie, Tenet. The movie saw its release push three times due to the pandemic before finally being released exclusively in theatres, with the filmmaker wanting to act as a catalyst for an audience return. That didn’t happen domestically, where the movie grossed only $58 million. Tensions flared between the filmmaker and executives during the many shifts and marketing phases. He was also very unhappy with WB deciding to release all their movies on HBO Max which Christopher Nolan called a ‘failing streaming service.’