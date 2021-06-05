After Christopher Nolan Christian Bale Is Betting On Taika Waititi

From Batman to Gorr: The God Butcher, Bale has always chosen the right directors to work with

Unlike any other Thor movies, Love and Thunder is going to be the best. PERIOD. Taika Waititi claims himself. Of the many, many, surprisingly many, nuggets of information bombarded in the congenial event of Comic-Con, the one piece of tell-tale that astoundingly managed to blew our mind off was the villainous appearance of Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Taika Waititi’s Love & Thunder. Boy, Oh Boy!! We are holding our breath.

Well!! Bale-heads need no introduction to who he is and what his capabilities are, but for the people living under the rock, he is the Batman (in Christopher’s Nolan Trilogy). The bulletin of his impeccable character depiction in multiple movies is inexhaustive. For starters, Alfred Borden in The Prestige, Ken Miles in Ford Vs. Ferrari, Irving Rosenfeld in American Hustle, Dieter Dengler in Rescue Dawn, and substantially more.

The actor is well-reputed in the industry for diving deep into the character of the protagonist/antagonist and fishing out the most polished version for the audience. More so, he is recognized for pulling off the explicitly challenging physical transformation immaculately. Interestingly, it’s reported that Christian Bale joined the cast of Love and Thunder just for the sake of director Taika Waititi. And why not its Waititi’s idiosyncratic style and edge that has made him so famous.

Knowing all this, we can’t stop but gush what the movie will unpack for us. If you are an avid fan of Bale, then his current transformation will come as an awe to you. He was quite recently spotted, sporting a clean-shaven head look on the sets of Thor in Australia.

Thor’s formidable foe Gorr

As revealed, Christian Bale will play the character of Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder. In comics, Gorr is projected as an alien who is bald and has a pair of long tentacles running down past his neck. Albeit it is still unknown to what extent the characteristics of it will be replicated in the movie. With a tear-jerker backstory Gorr: the god butcher will stage himself as a rugged adversary to Chris Hemsworth aka God of Thunder.

Taika’s heightened sense of craziness

Taika Waititi is a renowned name in the entertainment industry. Needless to the introduction, his exceptionally well-drafted mannerism of any narrative is bow-worthy. We all have witnessed it. Be it painting a crisp look to Thor in Ragnarok or portraying as Adolf Hitler in Jojo Rabbit. Nothing escapes his heightened sense of creativity and craziness.

On being questioned about Thor 4, Waititi said in an interview, “It’s so over the top now in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film…this new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything.”

The 45-year-old filmmaker also said that they are having a blast shooting their current project. He stated, “Great – we’ve got four weeks left; I can see light at the end of the tunnel. It might be the best Marvel film ever!”

To some “Best Marvel Film Ever” might sound like blowing it out of proportion, but we have our trust tossed on Taika’s capabilities and we know it will work like a charm. Thor: Love and Thunder have spawned the opportunity to bring together the finest name in entertainment. And we can’t wait any further to see what they both hold in their Pandora Box.