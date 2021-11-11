Chris Pratt Becoming The Voice Of Garfield Is The End Of His Career

Chris Pratt is set to lose everything by becoming the voice of Garfield.

Chris Pratt was recently announced as the new voice of the hugely popular animated character Garfield from Illumination Entertainment’s ‘Super Mario Bros’. Chris Pratt signed to play Garfield in the movie by Academy Award-nominated ‘Finding Nemo’ writer David Reynolds and ‘Chicken Little’ director Mark Dindal.

Chris Pratt as Garfield’s voice attracts sarcasm from fans

Will Chris Pratt’s career end after Garfield’s project?

Though the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star has already gained recognition for his voiceover in various projects like ‘The LEGO Movie’ and its sequel ‘Pixar’s Onward’, fans aren’t accepting him as Garfield. Despite being an A-lister in Hollywood, Pratt attracts lots of criticism online. The internet melted down with polarising opinions on the news of Pratt as Garfield’s voice.

Most fans were clamouring for the return of Bill Murray, who had accepted the offer to play Garfield’s voice in the past thinking that one of the Coen brothers was involved.

Many fans are stating that Garfield is such a character that if Pratt doesn’t do justice to it, he might end his career with it. According to us, this is a far-fetched opinion. Even if Pratt doesn’t match up to fans’ expectations, he has done great projects in the past. One red cross in his resume won’t lead to the end of offers for him. There is no make or break situation for him as of now.

