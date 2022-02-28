Chris Hemsworth Finally Opens Up About His Toughest Stunts From Extraction

Chris Hemsworth pulled off one of the most difficult and greatest stunts on the sets of ‘Extraction 2’.

When we think about the most powerful and brave celebs in the Hollywood industry, Chris Hemsworth is one such name that comes to our mind. We have all seen him playing the character of Thor so effortlessly, that it feels like there is no stunt or role that he cannot perform. However, on the sets of ‘Extraction 2’, Hemsworth had to pull off some really tough stunts, and he shared the same with his fans.

Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission, despite barely surviving the horrific wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Tyler is tasked with rescuing a family that is being held captive by a Georgian criminal. To do so, he infiltrates one of the world’s most dangerous prisons. When the gangster dies in the heat of combat during the extraction, his equally brutal brother tracks Rake and his squad come down to Sydney in order to get revenge.

Chris Hemsworth showed how he pulled the toughest stunts on the sets of ‘Extraction’

Chris Hemsworth is currently in Europe for the shooting of his new film, ‘Extraction 2’. On Monday, Hemsworth gave a little glimpse of the behind-the-scenes footage to all his fans. The Australian actor showed how he was able to perform one of the “greatest and most difficult stunt ever captured on film”.

Video Credits: Mayhem Mendes

In the video, Chris can be seen warming up with a few leaps, shaking his hands, and loosening his shoulders. He then performs his “stunt” which turns out to be more of a party trick, in which, he dashed up to a wardrobe assistant and jumped into a jacket.

“Probably the greatest and most difficult stunt ever captured on film Extraction2 @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms,” he jokingly captioned his video.

Chris Hemsworth wanted to shoot the film in Harbour City

Hemsworth revealed in December that he wished he was still filming Down Under. The highly anticipated sequel, which became Netflix’s most-streamed original film upon its premiere, was meant to be shot in Sydney, but producers chose to shift to the Czech Republic in August.

The Covid-19 lockdowns in New South Wales and the risk of the set being shut down due to a virus epidemic were evidently reasons of concern at the time.

Video Credits: ET Canada

During his interview, Hemsworth said on the Today show: “Initially this film was supposed to shoot in Sydney, but it was tricky with the lockdowns and so on, and then so we made the move to Prague.”

He further added, “But yeah, Covid cases are pretty rampant here and so it’s… we’re now thinking, you know, maybe it was better to stay [in Australia] but it wasn’t my choice”.

How excited are you for 'Extraction 2'?