Chris Evans Kicked Out From Captain America 4 For Demanding $100 Million

If it’s a superhero franchise then anything and everything is a near prospect. Be it resurrecting a perfectly departed character or fine-tuning the subsequent plotline for all the good reasons. Nothing is impossible in this genre. And what has been reportedly making rounds in cyberspace has only accentuated the fact that quite likely a character is getting resurrected in Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it is none other than Captain America aka Steve Rogers.

Chris Evans is closing a deal to return to the MCU as Captain America for a future project. https://t.co/lKW2OLYMox pic.twitter.com/4DNvuJTlDM — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) January 14, 2021

Reprising the legacy

Chris Evans, a canonical actor synonymous with MCU’s Captain America crossed a surreal fate in Avengers: Endgame. Rogers was the only character in the whole saga that completed its arc and met the bitter-sweet conclusion. With him spending his life with his love Peggy Carter, the life which was beyond saviour struggles and him eventually walking over the proverbial superhero sunset. The character had seen it, done it.

Ostensibly, the departure did carve a void in the massive cult fanbase. Be it comics, movies, or otherwise. But the recent reports by an authentic source of Giant Freakin Robot had the fans thrown out of the loop.

Skrull deception and flashbacks are two possibilities for how @ChrisEvans could return as the #MCU's #CaptainAmerica! Full Top 4 list: https://t.co/oCyfoaNkLj pic.twitter.com/YGrb8DWwFL — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) January 16, 2021

The actor has reportedly demanded $100 million to reprise his role as Captain American in subsequent sequels. Having said that, it is a possibility that the studio is reconsidering its decision to bring back Steve to the franchise.

Earlier this year, a lot of rumours surfaced concerning the return of Chris Evans to the MCU. It was speculated that either he signed a three or six-film contract with the studio for the reviving the role of Steve. He was also believed to have made cameos in Doctor Strange and Multiverse of Madness and many more. But before any more such pieces were circulated, the actor himself squashed such conjectures by dismissing them. Even further, the president of the studio, Kevin Feige stated a firm no about the matter.

Not a far-fetched possibility

It may appear at first that the amount for the role is monumental intrinsically. But that is not the case. Time and again, actors have demanded hefty funds for their talent. For starters, in the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. was billed $75 million for Avengers: Infinity war. More so, Will Smith demanded a paycheck of 100 million dollars for the Men in Black series, and Keanu Reeves was paid $83 mil dollars for the Matrix franchise.

The actor appears reasonable in his demand given the rising frequency of them understanding their rights and honours. And Disney and Marvel adopting the practice of bagging huge sums without legally obliging the demands of artists. It even doesn’t appear irrational on his part as a lot is being dished on his plate. Evans has a packed schedule this year as he working on multiple projects. He is currently involved in the movie The Gray Man with Ana De Armas, where he will be working together with Russo Brothers. Next up, he is to lent voice to Pixar’s famous Buzz Lightyear.

Chris has fabricated the legacy of Captain America and also is the most bankable actor in Hollywood right now. So far, everything looks plausible and probable, only time will tell the outcome.