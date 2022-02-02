Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson’s Red One Is Amazon’s Guardian Of The Galaxy

Two of the biggest action stars, Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson are set to join forces in an upcoming holiday movie, Red One. The movie is said to be a “globe-trotting four-quadrant action-adventure comedy”, from Amazon Studios. The producers are aiming for a Guardian of the Galaxy-esque vibe and tone for the movie.

The cast is already strong with two names

The movie will be directed by Jake Kasdan and reunite him with Seven Bucks Productions of Johnson. Earlier, the parties came together for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Though the plot of the movie is still under wraps, we know that the movie will be penned down by Chris Morgan along with Hiram Garcia, the president of the production at Seven Bucks. So buckle up for an original fun fiesta by these scribes.

Not only the plot of the movie is under wraps but its cast too. There is no news about the complete cast of the film, just two names Evans and Johnson. But, these two names add enough momentum for the fans to be excited about the movie to hit the theatres.

Evans and Johnson for the first time

With the two huge faces in the movie, it won’t be wrong to believe that Red One has the potential to turn out to be a blockbuster and break some records. The two Hollywood stars have nailed their respective franchises and now when they come together, it will be worth a watch. Who could miss watching Captain America and Black Adam together!

Though Evans and Johnson both made a cameo in Free Guy for Disney back in 2021, it will be the first time they will be topline beside each other. Also, Dwayne will join in as a producer club with Hiram and Dany.

The WWE Rockstar turned Hollywood action hero is well known for his remarkable role in the Fast and Furious franchise and Hobbs and Shaw. The fans are most excited to see Johnson make his debut in the DCEU with his superhero movie, Black Adam.

Evans will love another Guardians of the Galaxy a.k.a Red One

Chris Evans is most popular for starring in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and playing Steve Rogers a.k.a Captain America. Though his reign in MCU came to an end with Avengers: Endgame, he continues to make marvellous impacts on his fans with several movies.

Next, Chris Evans will be seen as an antagonist, CIA operative Lloyd Hansen, in Russo Brothers’ Netflix film The Gray Man. Also, he will be giving his voice for Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear for Pixar.

The film is being said to be something that Evans will personally love to work in as the tone of the movie is somewhat similar to MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as producer Hiram Garcia reveals. “What I can tell you is that it is a very big Christmas movie. We’ve always wanted to do a Christmas movie, but we didn’t want to do the typical Christmas movies that tend to go a little bit broader, I think, in tone.” Further adding,

We had been looking for something that matched, the tone and tenor of DJ and what DJ brings to the table, so was able to come up with a really fun Christmas idea, but in tone it’s much more of a Hobbs & Shaw, more of Guardians of the Galaxy in vibe because you’re dealing with crazy mythological elements, turning a lot of tropes we know about the holidays on their head, but also really big action and globe-trotting”

The film is expected to start filming by the middle of this year and premiere in the holiday season of 2023. If the movie is about to start filming as expected the cast of Red One will add several more faces in the upcoming weeks.