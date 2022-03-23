Charlie Cox Confirms Daredevil Variant In The MCU

Was it Matt Murdock ‘variant’ in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home was undoubtedly the rollercoaster ride that brought fans to the theatres post-pandemic. The movie stood up to all expectations fans could have. Nonetheless, several things don’t add up about Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio’s (Kingpin) MCU debut. Maybe, we saw their ‘variants’ or the dots just don’t connect between MCU and Netflix shows because of Thanos’ snap.

What does it mean to have Daredevil and Kingpin in the MCU?

NWH packed three generations of Spider-Man, five signature villains, and a very speculated still difficult cameo of Charlie Cox. He appeared as Matt Murdock, finally merging the Netflix Marvel shows and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When Cox made it through the multiverse doors, fans got their hopes high to finally have their hands at Daredevil season 4, sooner or later. These hopes skyrocketed when Daredevil’s signature villain, Wilson Fisk a.k.a Kingpin entered the MCU with Hawkeye.

Daredevil Born Again in the MCU

Now, when both the protagonist and antagonist of the show are in MCU, it signals nothing else but the chances of having Daredevil season 4. And, this is the probable reason why every speculated cameo list has Matt Murdock. The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is expected to next appear in the upcoming Disney+’s Moon Knight.

Also, after the Marvel TV shows have come to Disney from Netflix, there are chances that they get to begin with their respective sequels. Talking about sequels, the question arises, if Daredevil season 4 will return after it was abruptly cancelled, and if it does, will it pick up from where it left in 2018’s season 3?

Watch: Charlie Cox talks Daredevil’s future

Some similar questions were answered by Charlie Cox at 2022 Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi. When he was asked about picking up his role from where he left in the season 3 finale, he answered, “I don’t think it makes sense to pick up where we left off.” Elaborating it with the example of Spider-verse and hinting at the possibility of a Matt Murdock variant, he said, “I think… in keeping with a lot of things in the MCU right now, where there’s this kind of there’s this alternate reality, kind of thing going on. You know what they did in Spider-Man [No Way Home] and [Into the Spider-Verse]…” Further explaining the fate of Daredevil in MCU, he mused,

so it’s a good moment to have this, you know, there’s been… a few years have passed, you know, and now I don’t know it’s Daredevil but maybe there’s it’s not quite… it’s reimagined.

“It’s slightly different. It’s… you know what I texted one of my friends when I found out this is all happening? ‘It’s born again.’ You know, so it’s like a homage to… so, you know, the sky’s the limit. Let’s see,” Cox concluded.

Pay attention to what the Lawyer said

Now, according to Cox’s statement several words play a huge, significant, mind-boggling role and have fathoms to dig in – “alternate reality” “it’s not quite” “reimagined” “It’s born again” “slightly different” “sky’s the limit”.

Considering these expressions, we can see there’s a huge gap between the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in Daredevil and Peter Parker’s attorney in No Way Home. And, this huge gap is the five years gap between the last Daredevil episode and Cox’s cameo.

What’s responsible – Thanos’ snap or the “variant” effect

The five years gap can be well explained by taking into account Thanos’ snap. The snap wiped away half of the world’s population which included Matt Murdock, but not Wilson Fisk. So, this could be a possible explanation why Kingpin is free in Hawkeye, though Daredevil ended his reign in Season 3.

Along with Thanos’ snap, there’s another possibility that we must not forget, the possibility of “variants” in MCU. After Loki established the concept of “variants” the prodigy continued with Matt Mudrock in No Way Home and will further continue in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So, there is all the chance in the world that Cox’s Matt Murdock that we saw in No Way Home was not Daredevil TV show’s Man without fear, but a variant (a good lawyer) from another universe.

Several dots don’t connect, but the silver lining is that these questions would be answered someday since Charlie Cox is now officially in the MCU.