Charlie Cox And Andrew Garfield Almost Ruined No Way Home

Cox and Garfield saved the biggest secret of No Way Home by ‘facing the wall’

Spider-Man: No Way Home was undoubtedly the groundbreaking movie we expected it to be. But, what we don’t know is the actors and cast’s struggle behind the scenes before the movie was released. Charlie Cox recently revealed in a detailed interview how he and Andrew Garfield saved one of the biggest No Way Home secrets.

No Way Home took fans on a nostalgic journey

No Way Home was the exact kind of thriller that compelled fans to step out of their houses and make it to the theatre. Not only rumoured casting of three Spider-Men but fans were also eager to know whether or not Matt Mudrock will turn up as Peter Parker’s lawyer. Undoubtedly, NWH turned out to be the highest-grossing film at the box office in the post-pandemic era.

The fans had been speculating the appearance of Tom Holland with Andrew Maguire and Tobey Maguire in the film for a very long time. Initially, the casting reports came from several industry sources going as back as 2020 and by the time movie was to be released several leaked images made it to Twitter. Furthermore, there were rumours that the lawyer in the No Way Home trailer was Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and this will be his debut in the MCU.

The film had everything from action to nostalgia along with signature villains and heroes. As expected the Sony-Marvel movie brought back the three generations of Spider-Man, along with “a really good lawyer” to the MCU.

Cox and Garfield saves the day

Now when the secrets are revealed and everyone knows how these significant faces appeared in the movie. What MCU fanatics don’t know is how they were able to keep it a secret, even though they were asked repeatedly in interviews or “were having lunch in the same restaurant.”

Recently in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox revealed to what extent he and Garfield went to save the No Way Home’s secrets. He revealed, how the long time friends met for lunch one day while their shoot schedules crossed over. But they soon realised it could be a bad idea.

“While we were sitting down, it occurred to both of us, ‘Oh shit. If we’re filmed together, that’s not a good sign.’ So we ended up sitting, facing the wall, both of us.”

Charlie told how in order to escape cameras and the news, the two actors sat with their heads to the wall, during that lunch. They sat next to each other facing the wall, so even if they were clicked just their heads would be visible.

The Lawyer had to lie

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen was making his grand entrance to the MCU so nobody would want that big of a secret to be spoiled. So, at times Cox had to lie in interviews which he didn’t want.

“I hate lying. But I really don’t want to ruin it for anyone. My feeling is if someone asks you, and you say, ‘I don’t know … We’ll have to wait and see.’ That gives it away! It’s obvious! No one is going to say that if you’re not in it. I am relieved it’s over.”

Similarly, right before the release of No Way Home Garfield was in the press for his Academy nominated movie Tick, Tick… Boom! So eventually he ended up lying A LOT during those interviews. And it is safe to say that he ‘enjoyed playing the wolf game with the audience.’

andrew garfield not believing charlie cox when he told him he was in no way home too is hilarious to me like they’ve been friends for like 12 years but they still have to do this kind of shit because kevin feige is under their beds 😭 pic.twitter.com/yWSRny5zu9 — sara 🦋 (@chaoticmulaney) February 11, 2022

Cox and Garfield’s lying paid off when the film hit the theatres and gave fans their favourite moment. After Netflix cancelled Daredevil Season 4 abruptly, there was no ray of hope as to when the vigilante would return to the screen.

Daredevil Season 4 will happen

The fans took to social media with the #SaveDaredevil moment and speculated his return in every Marvel movie possible. They had nearly lost hope when Murdock finally made his appearance as Peter Parker’s lawyer.

“Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage. But I presume there’s more for [Vincent D'Onofrio and me] to do… I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit.” – Charlie Cox on Daredevil and Kingpin's return | https://t.co/7kd9ojKR6K pic.twitter.com/zDJT7rwQmA — IGN (@IGN) February 11, 2022

After seeing Charlie Cox in the No Way Home there was a moment when the audience applauded in the theatre and celebrated. Just a day before Cox made it to the big screen, his Daredevil co-star Vincent D’onofrio’s Kingpin entered the MCU via Disney+ Hawkeye.

The fans are now more sure than ever, that it’s about time, their #SaveDaredevil moment will attain what it always wanted. Daredevil will return with another season and mark the beginning of a new era for Hell’s Kitchen.