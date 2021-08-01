Cast Spill Beans On Fate Of Fast and Furious Franchise

Not a month ago, the ninth iteration of the Fast and Furious franchise dropped the theatres. At that instance, the saga garnered the eyes of the audience for all mixed reasons. Sometimes for featuring fundamental physics-defying stunts, other times for nonsensical plotlines. Nonetheless, as an avid movie fan, we can safely bet, the wholesome ode had us hooked until the end. But, when you acknowledge that this banter of Dominic Toretto and his gang are about to meet their conclusion, the heart undoubtedly wrenches with pain.

The fresh updates about the saga have been spilt in the interviews by the actors themselves. Take a look.

Tyrese Gibson aka Roman on Fast 10 and 11

First things first, the series will whip out the finale as a two-parter. The instalment will be helmed by Justin Lin, the director of F9. Since these will be conclusive iteration, unarguably the whole family will reprise their role. However, any such official nugget of knowledge has not hit cyberspace as of yet. Fingers crossed.

Tyrese divulges the much-needed information for this folktale. He shares,

“I’m doing Fast 10 part one and part two, the finale of the saga, in January.”

Universal Pictures has not declared any official dates for upcoming sequels. But given the throes of the pandemic, this should go without a word that every plan of the entertainment industry is thrown out of the loop. However, the actor Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) did share some insights about the tentative dates of the films. In his recent interview with Comicbook, the actor speaks,

“It is back-to-back. The target release date is 2023 for the first one and 2024 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, before the pandemic.” He further adds, “So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10”

As the pandemic and its enormity recede, the tight schedule chalked out for the upcoming instalments does look achievable.

The return of Brian O’Conner

There is no denying the fact that Paul Walker’s character Brian was the centre-piece of the whole franchise. With the tragic demise of the actor in the car accident of 2013, undeniably the saga was left with the void. But as it nears the end, and O’Conner being alive in the world of F&F, the producers have ambitious plans for him. The director Justin said in an interview with CinePOP.

” Paul and his character Brian are the soul and heart of how we’ve moved forward. Bringing him back is something I think about every day.” He adds, “As we near the end of the franchise, it’s a conversation I’m having. I think about this possibility every day,”

Of course! The possibility will be executed with the help of CGI.

F 10 and F 11 are not the inevitable ends.

Any commercially successful project is known for flooding the entertainment world with its spin-off. And F&F is no exception to this proven fact. With Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson branching out with their spin-offs namely, Hobb and Shaw. Many more projects can turn into reality like a musical adaptation helmed by Vin Diesel or a female-led spinoff movie.

The overarching plans do sound appealing but only time will reveal how honestly does it touch the audience’s heart.