Captain Marvel Is Hijacking Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness

The exciting cameos leaks for Doctor Strange 2

The unleashed multi-verse concept by Marvel has been doing wonders at the box office. With this trend carrying forward in the future escapades of the Cinematic Universe, the cameos that were unthinkable in the past are finally finding their way. The legit sources have confirmed about four jaw-dropping cameos leaks for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This riveting news has had the fan excited for the movie to drop soon. Read to find out more about what is destined to happen in Doctor Strange 2.

I hope they put every cameo they possibly can get in #doctorstrange #multiverseofmadness like everyone. Just throw a thousand cameos in it to be truly #madness — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) January 29, 2022

X-men meets Avengers

For months, we have been tracing various sources spilling the details of Doctor Strange 2 reshoots that were put in place to correct plot holes and add missing cameos. The names surfaced included Patrick Steward as Professor X and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). But that is just not it.

The speculations are catching momentum, with netizens spotting two peculiar turnarounds in social media handles of two fan-favourite actors. Reportedly, Sophie Turner who played Jean Grey in Fox verse’s X-men has recently dyed her hairs red. And James McAvoy who played young Professor X was spotted with the bald head too. Both of them last appeared in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Fox’s last Marvel film before it got acquired by Disney.

While this may reflect as a too good to be true coincidence, there is more happening than your expectations.

Captain Marvel and Captain Carter in DS2?

WebheadSupreme, a Reddit user who unearthed several leaks from 4chan accurately, leaked plot details about Spider-Man NWH and its ending as well. Way more in advance. The leak detective is back at work, posting Multiverse of Madness leaks on Reddit threads. About leaks, 4chan writes,

“You might be getting spoilers for [Doctor Strange 2] mixed up. It’s confirmed that Professor X is in that one, but he definitely doesn’t show up in this Spider-Man. It’s (DS2) also getting reshoots, and fairly extensive ones, at that.”

He writes further, “The new young actor they’re introducing isn’t testing well, so they’re redoing a lot of stuff. I believe there’s a black Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter shows up, but that’s all I got for now.”

With old Professor X (Patrick Stewart) leading the pack, and as speculated, Monica Rameau’s Captain Marvel (Teynoah Parris) from WandaVision will make an appearance, so will Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter). The new young actor claimed above is rumoured to be played by Xochitl Gomez essaying the character of America Chavez.

Related: Leonardo Di Caprio Is Marvel’s New Evil Spider-Man

Mutant Deadpool says Hi!!

Rumours of Deadpool making a cameo in Doctor Strange has always gained testimony since last year on multiple occasions. The same leaker has spilled the beans about the same on a post dating 13th November. It mentions, “[The] 16-year-old girl Strange is stuck with tested poorly, so they’re rewriting and reshooting all of her scenes. Also, John Krasinski makes an appearance as Reed Richards, and Deadpool is in one of the post-credit tags.”

A new synopsis #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness hypes up the horrifying new journey! https://t.co/zrYGVm1slr — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) January 29, 2022

A lot of cameos are lined up, how many of them happen and how many get toasted will only be revealed in the due course of time. Till then brace your seats for Moon Knight on March 30, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness drops in the theaters on May 6, 2022.